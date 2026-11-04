Northern Railway Announces Three Festival Special Trains Between Delhi And Bihar
Northern Railway will operate three new festival special trains between Delhi and Bihar to accommodate the heavy passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Northern Railway has announced three new festival special trains between Delhi and key destinations in Bihar to accommodate the heavy rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Officials said the special trains will run between New Delhi or Anand Vihar Terminal and Gaya, Patna and Muzaffarpur. "The decision is aimed at helping travellers to get confirmed tickets during the peak festive season,” they said.
The first special train will run biweekly between Gaya and New Delhi. Train 03697 will depart Gaya every Tuesday and Saturday from November 7 to November 28, completing seven trips. In the return direction, Train 03698 will operate from New Delhi every Wednesday and Sunday from November 8 to November 29.
For the convenience of passengers, Railways have decided to run the following Festival Special Trains as per details given below :- https://t.co/bPDFRUfASz— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 4, 2026
"The trains will have sleeper and general-class coaches and will halt at major stations including Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Prayagraj Junction," a Railways official said.
He said the second service would operate daily between Patna Junction and Anand Vihar Terminal. “Train 03293 will run daily from Patna from November 5 to November 21, completing 17 trips. The return service, Train 03294, will run daily from Anand Vihar between November 6 and November 22," the officials said.
The train will also feature sleeper and general-class coaches, making stops at Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, and Ghaziabad.
Similarly, the third special train will provide a weekly connection between Muzaffarpur and Anand Vihar. Train 05283 will depart Muzaffarpur on Saturdays, November 21 and November 28.
The return service, Train 05284, will operate from Anand Vihar on Sundays, November 22 and November 29. The train, consisting of air-conditioned (AC) and general coaches, will stop at major stations including Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Lucknow and Moradabad.
Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that passengers need to verify train schedules and operational status before starting their journeys.
“Passengers can contact the railway helpline at 139 for real-time assistance. Ensuring a safe and smooth journey for all passengers during the holiday period remains our top priority,” he said.
Also Read