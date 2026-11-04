ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Announces Three Festival Special Trains Between Delhi And Bihar

New Delhi: Northern Railway has announced three new festival special trains between Delhi and key destinations in Bihar to accommodate the heavy rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Officials said the special trains will run between New Delhi or Anand Vihar Terminal and Gaya, Patna and Muzaffarpur. "The decision is aimed at helping travellers to get confirmed tickets during the peak festive season,” they said.

The first special train will run biweekly between Gaya and New Delhi. Train 03697 will depart Gaya every Tuesday and Saturday from November 7 to November 28, completing seven trips. In the return direction, Train 03698 will operate from New Delhi every Wednesday and Sunday from November 8 to November 29.

"The trains will have sleeper and general-class coaches and will halt at major stations including Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Prayagraj Junction," a Railways official said.

He said the second service would operate daily between Patna Junction and Anand Vihar Terminal. “Train 03293 will run daily from Patna from November 5 to November 21, completing 17 trips. The return service, Train 03294, will run daily from Anand Vihar between November 6 and November 22," the officials said.

The train will also feature sleeper and general-class coaches, making stops at Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, and Ghaziabad.