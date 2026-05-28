Northern Railway Announces Summer Special Trains From Delhi To Darbhanga And Howrah
Summer special trains with AC, sleeper and general coaches will run between Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal on selected dates.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid heavy passenger rush during the summer vacation season, Northern Railway has announced the operation of several reserved summer special trains between Delhi and major destinations, including Darbhanga in Bihar and Howrah in West Bengal.
The move aims to manage the additional crowd and make long-distance travel more convenient for passengers. The special trains will have AC, sleeper, and general-category coaches to cater to travellers from all sections.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said all these special trains will include air-conditioned, sleeper and general coaches so that passengers can travel according to their convenience.
New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Reserved Special (Train Numbers: 04464/04463)
This special train is expected to provide major relief to passengers travelling to the Mithilanchal region of Bihar. The train will run only once.
Train number 04464, the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special, will depart from New Delhi at 11:00 AM on May 29 and reach Darbhanga Junction at 1:30 PM the next day.
In the return direction, train number 04463, the Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, will leave Darbhanga Junction at 4:30 PM on May 30 and arrive in New Delhi at 5:15 PM the following day.
The train will halt at Tundla, Govindpuri, Subedarganj (via Mirzapur route), Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur Junction, Mokama Junction, Barauni and Samastipur Junction in both directions.
New Delhi-Howrah-New Delhi Reserved Special (Train Numbers: 04048/04047)
For passengers travelling to West Bengal and to major cities in Bihar and Jharkhand along the route, Northern Railway has announced another reserved summer special train.
Train number 04048, the New Delhi-Howrah Special, will depart from New Delhi at 6:15 PM on May 28 and reach Howrah Junction at 11:40 PM the next day.
In the return direction, train number 04047, the Howrah-New Delhi Special, will leave Howrah at 1:40 AM on May 30 and arrive in New Delhi at 8:20 AM the following day.
The train will halt at Ghaziabad, Aligarh Junction, Tundla Junction, Govindpuri, Prayagraj Junction, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Patna Junction, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul Junction, Jhajha, Jasidih Junction, Madhupur Junction, Chittaranjan, Asansol Junction, Durgapur, Bardhaman and Bandel stations.
Another Special Train On Howrah Route (Train Numbers: 04050/04049)
Considering the heavy passenger demand on the Howrah route, Northern Railway has also announced another special train with a similar schedule.
Train number 04050, the New Delhi-Howrah Special, will depart from New Delhi at 6:15 PM on May 30 and reach Howrah at 11:40 PM the next day.
The return train, number 04049, the Howrah-New Delhi Special, will leave Howrah at 1:40 AM on June 1 and arrive at New Delhi Railway Station at 8:20 AM the following day.
The stoppages and schedule of this train will remain similar to those of trains 04048/04047, including halts at Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Patna, Asansol, and other designated stations.
Railway authorities have advised passengers to book their seats at the earliest, as these summer special trains will operate for only a limited number of trips.
Passengers can check train timings, operational updates and other latest information through the official National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website or by calling the Railway helpline number 139.
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