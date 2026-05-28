ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Announces Summer Special Trains From Delhi To Darbhanga And Howrah

The summer special trains will halt at major stations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Amid heavy passenger rush during the summer vacation season, Northern Railway has announced the operation of several reserved summer special trains between Delhi and major destinations, including Darbhanga in Bihar and Howrah in West Bengal.

The move aims to manage the additional crowd and make long-distance travel more convenient for passengers. The special trains will have AC, sleeper, and general-category coaches to cater to travellers from all sections.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said all these special trains will include air-conditioned, sleeper and general coaches so that passengers can travel according to their convenience.

New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Reserved Special (Train Numbers: 04464/04463)

This special train is expected to provide major relief to passengers travelling to the Mithilanchal region of Bihar. The train will run only once.

Train number 04464, the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special, will depart from New Delhi at 11:00 AM on May 29 and reach Darbhanga Junction at 1:30 PM the next day.

In the return direction, train number 04463, the Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, will leave Darbhanga Junction at 4:30 PM on May 30 and arrive in New Delhi at 5:15 PM the following day.

The train will halt at Tundla, Govindpuri, Subedarganj (via Mirzapur route), Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur Junction, Mokama Junction, Barauni and Samastipur Junction in both directions.

New Delhi-Howrah-New Delhi Reserved Special (Train Numbers: 04048/04047)

For passengers travelling to West Bengal and to major cities in Bihar and Jharkhand along the route, Northern Railway has announced another reserved summer special train.