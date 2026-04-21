ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Parts Of Indo-Gangetic Plains, Gujarat, Maharashtra To See Higher-Than-Normal Heatwave Days: IMD Chief

New Delhi: Northern parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, the eastern coastal states, and the western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and adjoining areas will have a higher-than-normal number of heatwave days this year, a top official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, highlighted that there are climatologically prone areas where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius, even in regions that may not experience heatwaves.

"There are climatologically prone areas -- for example, the normal temperature in the Vidarbha region (Maharashtra) is around 41 to 42 degrees Celsius at this time of year. Similarly, the normal temperature in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana touches 40 to 44 degrees Celsius towards the month of May,” he said.

“Therefore, we should be prepared for such high-temperature days," he added.

When asked what measures IMD has been taking to help the vulnerable population, the IMD chief said that apart from setting up WhatsApp groups to circulate information among outdoor workers, such as street vendors and labourers working in fields, display boards were also put up indicating the occurrence of heat and the expected actions to be taken.

“The objective is to reach out to everyone and provide the forecast information generated by IMD. We provide information through government channels, including the Common Alert Protocol of the National Disaster Management Authority, which enables any person with a mobile phone to access the information,” Mohapatra said.

He noted that there are certain sectors where people may or may not have access to mobile phones or immediate access to IMD alerts, adding that there is still scope to reach out to such people affected by heat through innovative or traditional means.