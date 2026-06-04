ETV Bharat / bharat

'Northeast Poised To Play Key Role In India's Development Journey': Leaders Offer Ambitious Roadmap At 73rd NEC Plenary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(C) along with Northeast State CMs and other leaders during the 73rd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), in Shillong, Meghalaya. ( PTI )

Guwahati: The Northeastern region is poised to become a major driver of India’s development journey, with leaders of the eight northeastern states presenting an ambitious roadmap for economic growth, infrastructure expansion, energy development and regional cooperation during the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Shillong on Thursday. The high-level meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah and attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and other senior leaders and officials from across the region. Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Govt. of India Jyotiraditya M. Scindia was also present in the meet. Addressing the gathering, Pema Khandu said the central focus of the deliberations was to harness the Northeast’s inherent strengths to accelerate India’s progress towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Recalling the 72nd NEC Plenary Session, he noted that several high-powered task forces had been established across key sectors and had worked over the past year to identify growth opportunities and address developmental challenges. Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s growing importance in the energy sector, Khandu said the state has emerged as a major hydro power hub, attracting investments worth nearly ₹2 lakh crore. He stated that multiple large hydro power projects are currently under implementation and are expected to boost economic growth, create employment opportunities and strengthen India’s long-term energy security , Khandu added.