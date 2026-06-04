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'Northeast Poised To Play Key Role In India's Development Journey': Leaders Offer Ambitious Roadmap At 73rd NEC Plenary

The Northeast state Chief Ministers said that the the region is poised to become a major driver of India’s development journey.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(C) along with Northeast State CMs and other leaders during the 73rd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), in Shillong, Meghalaya.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(C) along with Northeast State CMs and other leaders during the 73rd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), in Shillong, Meghalaya. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Guwahati: The Northeastern region is poised to become a major driver of India’s development journey, with leaders of the eight northeastern states presenting an ambitious roadmap for economic growth, infrastructure expansion, energy development and regional cooperation during the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Shillong on Thursday.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah and attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and other senior leaders and officials from across the region. Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Govt. of India Jyotiraditya M. Scindia was also present in the meet.

Addressing the gathering, Pema Khandu said the central focus of the deliberations was to harness the Northeast’s inherent strengths to accelerate India’s progress towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Recalling the 72nd NEC Plenary Session, he noted that several high-powered task forces had been established across key sectors and had worked over the past year to identify growth opportunities and address developmental challenges.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s growing importance in the energy sector, Khandu said the state has emerged as a major hydro power hub, attracting investments worth nearly ₹2 lakh crore. He stated that multiple large hydro power projects are currently under implementation and are expected to boost economic growth, create employment opportunities and strengthen India’s long-term energy security , Khandu added.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the chief ministers of all eight northeastern states jointly presented the region’s economic potential and future development roadmap before the Union Home Minister. He emphasized that the Northeast offers immense opportunities in tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, connectivity, trade, logistics and border commerce.

Rio added that improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and coordinated policy support from the Centre could transform the region into a significant contributor to India’s economic growth. He also highlighted the Northeast’s strategic position as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy, creating vast opportunities for trade and investment.

Meanwhile Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma drew attention to the humanitarian and administrative challenges arising from the continued influx of displaced people from neighbouring Myanmar. While reaffirming Mizoram’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance, he said the growing refugee population has placed increasing pressure on the state’s resources, infrastructure and public services. He urged the Centre to continue supporting states dealing with the humanitarian consequences of regional instability while safeguarding local development priorities.

The meeting also focused on strengthening regional connectivity through roads, railways, airports and digital infrastructure, promoting investments, enhancing border trade, boosting tourism and ensuring sustainable development across the Northeast. Leaders stressed the need for close coordination between the Centre and state governments to unlock the region’s full economic potential.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared a photograph from the meeting, describing it as a united effort by the northeastern states under the leadership of Amit Shah. He termed the gathering a significant step towards strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the development agenda of the Northeast.

The 73rd NEC Plenary Session concluded with a strong message of unity, cooperation and shared development, with leaders expressing confidence that the Northeast is entering a transformative phase marked by rising investments, improved infrastructure and stronger integration with national and international markets. The leaders collectively reaffirmed their commitment to making the region a major growth engine for India and a key pillar in achieving the vision of a developed nation by 2047. (With inputs from Pranab Kumar Das)

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TAGGED:

NORTHEAST
NORTH EAST STATES
NORTH EASTERN COUNCIL
NEC PLENARY SESSION

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