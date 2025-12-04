Northeast Not Just A Border Region But New Engine Of National Growth: Sonowal
The Union minister said the region had suffered decades of neglect but is now fluorishing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi
Published : December 4, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the Northeast has witnessed a historic reversal of decades of neglect under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“From rail connectivity reaching state capitals to world-class highways, airports and waterways, the region has emerged as a new engine driving India’s growth. The completion of landmark projects like Bogibeel, the expansion of AIIMS Guwahati, and the rapid pace of road and airport infrastructure demonstrate the scale of transformation underway,” said Sonowal on the development outcomes achieved over the last decade in the northeast here.
Stating that Northeast had suffered seven decades of under-representation and underinvestment, Sonowal said, “Under Modi ji, the region is recognized as the Ashtalakshmi of India — not just a border region but a new engine of national growth. From railway capital connectivity and airports to highways, power, digital networks and inland waterways, the transformation has been historic.”
Sonowal said connectivity has been the cornerstone of the prime minister’s roadmap. “All major gauge conversion work in the region has been completed, with Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram connected to the broad gauge network and goods and passenger trains reaching the region’s interiors for the first time. The Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge — completed in 2018 — and the commissioning of the Bhairabi–Sairang link in June 2025 have expanded access across Assam and Mizoram,” he said.
He said four capital connectivity rail projects in Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Meghalaya are underway, while the India–Bangladesh Agartala–Akhaura rail link was inaugurated jointly by the prime ministers of both nations in November 2023.
“On roads, more than 11,000 km of upgraded national and strategic highways have been taken up in the last decade. Major corridors include the Shillong–Nongstoin–Tura section, the Nechipu–Hoj NH–13 project, and the capital connectivity highways to Kohima, Itanagar and Gangtok, several of which are nearing completion in 2025,” he said.
He said that air connectivity has undergone “a revolution.” “From nine airports in 2014, the Northeast now has 19 operational airports. Greenfield airports at Pakyong and Hollongi, along with the upgraded Tezu, Rupsi and Agartala terminals, were operationalized under the UDAN scheme. A network of heliports and water aerodromes has been added to extend links to remote districts,” said Sonowal.
Sonowal said Prime Minister Modi’s vision has attracted historic investment to the Northeast.
“The bio-refinery at Numaligarh, India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant, has created new income streams for farmers. The Numaligarh Refinery Expansion, costing Rs 22,594 crore, has tripled its capacity, positioning the region as a strategic energy hub. The semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad — a Rs 27,000 crore investment — will produce 15 billion chips annually and generate 27,000 jobs, placing the Northeast on the global technology map. Agriculture and organics are central to the region’s development. The Northeast now leads India’s organic value chain, supported by farmer-producer organisations, bamboo industry deregulation and dedicated missions,” the minister said.
Sonowal said that stability in the Northeast has improved due to peace accords with Bodo, Karbi, Bru and other groups, while AFSPA has been reduced by 75 per cent since 2014
"The Modi decade has unlocked unprecedented economic potential for the Northeast — from the bamboo-based bio-refinery at Numaligarh to the first semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. These are not isolated projects; they reflect a renewed national confidence in our region. Alongside peace accords, cultural revival, and global recognition of icons like Lachit Barphukon and Bhupen Hazarika, we are witnessing a renaissance of identity, pride, opportunity and investment in our land,” said Sonowal.
Under the Act East Policy, Sonowal said, the Northeast is becoming a logistics and cultural gateway to Southeast Asia, through integrated check posts, border infrastructure and multimodal connectivity linking waterways, highways and rail.
“The story of the Northeast today is the story of a resurgent India,” said Sonowal.
Also Read
Sonowal Unveils Rs 4800 Cr Plans To Revitalise Inland Waterways In Assam