Northeast Hydropower Projects Face Delays, Cost Overruns; Subansiri Project Cost Soars 378%
Government documents examined by ETV Bharat show that three major NHPC projects have recorded extended time and cost overruns, writes Gautam Debroy
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre's push to harness the Northeast's vast hydropower potential is facing challenges as several major projects of state-run National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) are hit by prolonged delays, cost escalation, difficult geological conditions, land acquisition issues, and environmental and forest clearance hurdles.
Government documents examined by ETV Bharat indicate that three major NHPC projects including the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP), 500-MW Teesta-VI HEP and 120-MW Rangit-IV HEP, have recorded extended time and cost overruns.
One of the most noticeable escalations has been reported in the Subansiri Lower project, which is being constructed on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The project, originally sanctioned at a cost of Rs 6,285.33 crore, now has an estimated completion cost of nearly Rs 30,072 crore. That is a whopping cost escalation of 378 percent. It was originally scheduled for commissioning in September 2010, the project has undergone several revisions, with the latest completion target set for March 2027.
Despite years of delays, four of its eight generating units are now operational with 1,000 MW of the planned 2,000 MW capacity. The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in September 2003 and the construction began in January 2005. The work halted due to protests by various organisations in Assam, and a subsequent stay by the National Green Tribunal in 2015. The work resumed only in October 2019 after the NGT’s July 2019 order and the signing of an agreement with the Assam government.
"NHPC submits details of additional capital expenditure and project costs to Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The regulator examines whether the expenditure is justified and admissible under the applicable regulations. If approved, the admitted additional capital cost and associated financing costs can be reflected in the tariff charged for electricity generated by the project," a CERC official said.
Power sector expert and All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey told ETV Bharat, "The variable component is linked to the actual cost of generating electricity, while the fixed component covers expenses associated with the project’s capital investment, including interest on borrowed funds. Therefore, when a project’s capital cost rises because of prolonged delays and additional expenditure, its fixed cost also increases."
The challenges are not limited to Subansiri Lower. The 500-MW Teesta-VI Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim, which was originally scheduled for commissioning in March 2024, has now been pushed to December 2027. The project has recorded a 47 per cent cost overrun.
NHPC has attributed the delay mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic, poor geological conditions, and natural calamities.
The 120-MW Rangit-IV HEP, also in Sikkim and being implemented through an NHPC wholly-owned subsidiary, has faced an even more escalation. It was originally scheduled for commissioning in May 2024; its revised target was April 2026. The project has recorded a 101 per cent cost overrun.
Senior NHPC officials told a parliamentary committee that the process is complicated by local administrative and sociopolitical issues, the absence of proper revenue records, and disputes over compensation. The NHPC CMD Bhupender Gupta informed the committee that the corporation is currently facing land-related difficulties in four projects in Arunachal Pradesh.
The CMD said the Arunachal Pradesh government has been supporting NHPC in resolving the issue. He added that the Chief Minister had also intervened and directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct videography of affected areas to prevent construction.
Forest-related approvals are also a problem for hydropower projects in the Northeast. NHPC informed the parliamentary committee that the average time taken for forest clearance for under-construction projects is 106 months.
The corporation said obtaining Gram Sabha consent under the Forest Rights Act, especially in states such as Arunachal Pradesh is also difficult.
The Ministry of Power has introduced several mechanisms aimed at reducing delays and preventing contractual disputes from turning into prolonged project stoppages.
These include periodic monitoring of under-construction hydroelectric projects by the Central Electricity Authority, comprehensive guidelines to reduce time and cost overruns, and a Dispute Avoidance Framework involving Independent Engineers and Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts.
According to the Ministry, since the Independent Engineer-based dispute avoidance mechanism was introduced, 122 disputes had been allotted and 81 resolved as of April 30, 2026. Under the Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts, 32 disputes had been allotted and 24 resolved during the same period.
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