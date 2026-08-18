ETV Bharat / bharat

Northeast Hydropower Projects Face Delays, Cost Overruns; Subansiri Project Cost Soars 378%

New Delhi: The Centre's push to harness the Northeast's vast hydropower potential is facing challenges as several major projects of state-run National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) are hit by prolonged delays, cost escalation, difficult geological conditions, land acquisition issues, and environmental and forest clearance hurdles.

Government documents examined by ETV Bharat indicate that three major NHPC projects including the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP), 500-MW Teesta-VI HEP and 120-MW Rangit-IV HEP, have recorded extended time and cost overruns.

One of the most noticeable escalations has been reported in the Subansiri Lower project, which is being constructed on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The project, originally sanctioned at a cost of Rs 6,285.33 crore, now has an estimated completion cost of nearly Rs 30,072 crore. That is a whopping cost escalation of 378 percent. It was originally scheduled for commissioning in September 2010, the project has undergone several revisions, with the latest completion target set for March 2027.

Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (ETV Bharat)

Despite years of delays, four of its eight generating units are now operational with 1,000 MW of the planned 2,000 MW capacity. The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in September 2003 and the construction began in January 2005. The work halted due to protests by various organisations in Assam, and a subsequent stay by the National Green Tribunal in 2015. The work resumed only in October 2019 after the NGT’s July 2019 order and the signing of an agreement with the Assam government.

"NHPC submits details of additional capital expenditure and project costs to Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The regulator examines whether the expenditure is justified and admissible under the applicable regulations. If approved, the admitted additional capital cost and associated financing costs can be reflected in the tariff charged for electricity generated by the project," a CERC official said.

Power sector expert and All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey told ETV Bharat, "The variable component is linked to the actual cost of generating electricity, while the fixed component covers expenses associated with the project’s capital investment, including interest on borrowed funds. Therefore, when a project’s capital cost rises because of prolonged delays and additional expenditure, its fixed cost also increases."