ETV Bharat / bharat

Myanmar Kingpin Arrest Highlights Northeast Transit Corridor For Golden Triangle-Origin Narcotics

New Delhi: The arrest of Myanmar-based drug kingpin Thancintuang, alias Chintuang, from New Delhi on Sunday has once again exposed how Myanmar-based drug traffickers have been using Northeast as a critical transit corridor for narcotics originating from the notorious Golden Triangle, one of the world’s largest illicit drug-producing regions spanning Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand.

For years, security agencies and civil society organisations in Manipur and Mizoram have warned that porous borders, insurgency-linked smuggling routes, weak enforcement infrastructure, and instability in Myanmar following the 2021 military coup have transformed the Northeast into a preferred trafficking corridor for transnational drug cartels.

Chintuang Syndicate

The latest crackdown by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) highlights the scale and sophistication of these networks. According to NCB, Chintuang, alias Thancintuang, alias Tluanga, operated a highly organised syndicate routing methamphetamine and heroin consignments from Myanmar’s Chin state through Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and Tripura before distributing them across India and Bangladesh. The network relied on local couriers, transport coordinators, hawala operators, and financial handlers to move narcotics and launder proceeds.

Officials said the syndicate was linked to multiple major seizures, including 14 kg of methamphetamine and 2.8 kg of heroin seized near Dulte in Mizoram in 2024 and another 49.1 kg methamphetamine seizure in Aizawl in 2025. Investigators estimate the trafficking network handled drugs worth nearly Rs 120 crore.

Lalhmingsanga Network

In April this year, NCB arrested another Myanmar-based trafficker Lalhmingsanga, accused of supplying large consignments of crystal meth from Myanmar into India. Lalhmingsanga, a resident of Zokhawthar and Myanmar’s Chin State, was allegedly the key supplier behind the seizure of 48 kg of Methamphetamine trafficked through the India–Myanmar border route.

Experts say the Northeast’s geographical proximity to Myanmar has made the region particularly vulnerable. India shares a 1,643-km-long unfenced border with Myanmar touching Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. The Free Movement Regime (FMR), which historically allowed border communities to travel across both sides without visas, was frequently exploited by traffickers to move drugs, arms, and contraband.

“Yes, the geopolitical proximity between northeastern states and Myanmar has made this region a perfect route for transporting drugs from Myanmar to other places via northeast,” said geopolitical expert Chandan Nandi to ETV Bharat.

In spite of the fact that the border-guarding agencies have intensified their patrolling along the India-Myanmar frontier, the porus border is still being utilised to transit drugs, Nandi said.

Former deputy director general of NCB and security analyst B B Mishra told ETV Bharat that the collapse of law and order in parts of Myanmar after the military coup boosted narcotics production and trafficking.

Stating that following breakdown of law and order there is no control over drug manufacturing factories, Mishra said, “Several armed groups and criminal syndicates operating near the India — Myanmar border finance themselves through synthetic drug manufacturing and heroin trafficking. Northeast India has increasingly become both a transit route and a consumer market,” he said.

Methamphetamine tablets commonly known as “Yaba”, and high-purity crystal meth produced in clandestine labs in Myanmar’s Shan and Chin regions, are now routinely intercepted in northeastern states. Law enforcement agencies believe much of the narcotics entering India eventually move toward metropolitan markets, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Over the last years, multiple large seizures across India have revealed the nationwide spread of Myanmar-origin narcotics networks.