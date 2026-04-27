ETV Bharat / bharat

North Western Railway Introduces Blanket Covers In AC Coaches

New Delhi: Six months after the Railway Ministry launched a pilot project to provide blanket covers to passengers traveling in AC coaches, the North Western Railway has introduced the service for the passengers for the first time. The facility has also been extended to passengers on the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Earlier this facility was provided to AC 1 class category only. The Railways ensures that all linens, bedsheets, pillow covers, face towels, and blanket covers are thoroughly washed after every journey, giving passengers a consistently clean, hygienic, and worry-free environment throughout their trip.

After washing, linens are passed through an AI-driven Linen Inspection and Sorting Assistance (LISA) system, which uses advanced image recognition to detect stains and automatically sort items based on cleanliness and condition.

The Railways earlier said that for maintaining hygiene, an additional bed sheet was provided in the bed roll kit to the passengers travelling in AC for using it as a cover to blanket. Bedsheets, towel, pillow cover and face towel provided to the passengers during train journeys are washed at least once in a month as per extant policy.

An inside view of an AC coach of a train in Delhi (An inside view of an AC coach of a train in Delhi)

Now each passenger receives a complete bedroll kit, including two clean bedsheets, a fresh face towel, a pillow cover, a blanket, and a pillow, ensuring a more comfortable and restful journey.

To further improve the travel experience, Railways ensures that all linens, bedsheets, pillow covers, face towels, and blanket covers are thoroughly washed after every journey, giving passengers a consistently clean, hygienic, and worry-free environment throughout their trip.

To ensure superior comfort for passengers, the Railways launders the bedsheets, pillow covers, face towels, and blanket covers after every journey to maintain their cleanliness. The laundry utilizes a steam-based washing process, which not only ensures a thorough cleaning of the linen but also effectively sanitizes it, thereby eliminating germs and bacteria in accordance with the highest hygiene standards.

Speaking on the issue, North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Amit Sudarshan told ETV Bharat that the NWR zone is the first to have initiated to provide designed blanket covers and colourful bedsheets for the comfort of the passengers. “It is quite possible that other zones will follow this system soon,” he said.

State-of-the-art mechanized laundry