North Western Railway Introduces Blanket Covers In AC Coaches
The facility launched on a pilot basis in October last year, has been extended to the newly launched Vande Bharat sleeper train, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Six months after the Railway Ministry launched a pilot project to provide blanket covers to passengers traveling in AC coaches, the North Western Railway has introduced the service for the passengers for the first time. The facility has also been extended to passengers on the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train.
Earlier this facility was provided to AC 1 class category only. The Railways ensures that all linens, bedsheets, pillow covers, face towels, and blanket covers are thoroughly washed after every journey, giving passengers a consistently clean, hygienic, and worry-free environment throughout their trip.
After washing, linens are passed through an AI-driven Linen Inspection and Sorting Assistance (LISA) system, which uses advanced image recognition to detect stains and automatically sort items based on cleanliness and condition.
The Railways earlier said that for maintaining hygiene, an additional bed sheet was provided in the bed roll kit to the passengers travelling in AC for using it as a cover to blanket. Bedsheets, towel, pillow cover and face towel provided to the passengers during train journeys are washed at least once in a month as per extant policy.
Now each passenger receives a complete bedroll kit, including two clean bedsheets, a fresh face towel, a pillow cover, a blanket, and a pillow, ensuring a more comfortable and restful journey.
To further improve the travel experience, Railways ensures that all linens, bedsheets, pillow covers, face towels, and blanket covers are thoroughly washed after every journey, giving passengers a consistently clean, hygienic, and worry-free environment throughout their trip.
To ensure superior comfort for passengers, the Railways launders the bedsheets, pillow covers, face towels, and blanket covers after every journey to maintain their cleanliness. The laundry utilizes a steam-based washing process, which not only ensures a thorough cleaning of the linen but also effectively sanitizes it, thereby eliminating germs and bacteria in accordance with the highest hygiene standards.
Speaking on the issue, North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Amit Sudarshan told ETV Bharat that the NWR zone is the first to have initiated to provide designed blanket covers and colourful bedsheets for the comfort of the passengers. “It is quite possible that other zones will follow this system soon,” he said.
State-of-the-art mechanized laundry
To facilitate this service, the Railways has established a mechanized laundry facility at Kartarpura in Jaipur, with a daily processing capacity of around 15 tons. The laundry facility is equipped with 16 automatic washing machines, 5 automatic calendering machines (for ironing washed linens) featuring automatic folders, and 5 dryers, alongside essential support systems such as water softeners, air compressors, boilers, and other auxiliary equipment.
LISA system
One of the most unique features of this laundry is that, following the washing process, the linens are processed through an AI-based Linen Inspection and Sorting Assistance system (LISA)—which automatically inspects and sorts soiled and stained linens.
Blanket covers to all passengers
As part of a new initiative, the plans are underway to provide blanket covers to all passengers traveling in AC coaches on trains passing through Jaipur; this initiative is expected to significantly increase the laundry facility's workload.
High standards of cleanliness
Several measures have been implemented to ensure adherence to high standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental protection.
Utilization of a steam-based washing process for the deep cleaning and effective disinfection of linens, thereby eliminating germs and bacteria. Use of eco-friendly and biodegradable detergents and chemicals. Controlled and optimized usage of chemicals to prevent excessive emissions. Installation of advanced automated machinery. Mechanized, automated folding of bedsheets.
Steps to minimize its environmental impact
Railways has taken several steps to reduce its environmental impact and ensure compliance with pollution control norms. These include the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for wastewater treatment, recycling and reuse of treated water to minimize fresh water consumption, regular maintenance of energy-efficient boilers, maintaining the boiler chimney height at 100 feet and ensuring emissions comply with pollution control standards, and regular air quality monitoring and the installation of dust collectors for air pollution control.
It can be recalled that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had in October last year launched the pilot scheme to provide blanket covers to AC coach passengers onboard the Jaipur–Asarva Express.
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