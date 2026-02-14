PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At North East's First Emergency Landing Facility In Assam's Moran
The Rs 100 crore landing facility will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, government sources said.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast aboard the C-130J aircraft in Assam's Dibrugarh district.
PM Modi arrived at Chabua and boarded a C-130J aircraft from the airfield. He then landed at the ELF on a stretch of National Highway-37 for its inauguration.
The Rs 100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defence, logistics and disaster response, officials said.
According to officials, the facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency, they said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh were also present on the occasion.
As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the landing facility will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and transport aircraft. The facility has been designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport during emergencies, it said.
The ELF has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft. It will also serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of personnel for rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast, PMO added.
Notably, India's first ELF was inaugurated in 2021 in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.
During the event today at ELF, PM will witness a 40-minute air show comprising Tejas, Sukhoi, Rafale and other fighter jets. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had reviewed the stretch of National Highway-37 and interacted with IAF personnel on Thursday for hassle-free conduct of the event.
