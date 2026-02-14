ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At North East's First Emergency Landing Facility In Assam's Moran

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast aboard the C-130J aircraft in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

PM Modi arrived at Chabua and boarded a C-130J aircraft from the airfield. He then landed at the ELF on a stretch of National Highway-37 for its inauguration.

The Rs 100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defence, logistics and disaster response, officials said.

According to officials, the facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency, they said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh were also present on the occasion.