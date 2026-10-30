North Bengal On High Alert As Bhutan Glacial Lake Burst Triggers Flood Fears; Thousands Relocated
Authorities continue to monitor the situation, while disaster response teams and local administration officials remain on alert, reports Subha Deep Barman
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Alipurduar: The northern parts of West Bengal are on high alert following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that was reported at Lemthang in Bhutan, with overflowing water from the lake flowing downstream through the Mo Chhu River towards the Sankosh River.
The Shintaphu Lake, located beneath the Wakila mountain in Bhutan’s Gasa District, burst its banks at around 9 pm on Thursday, and approximately 7.4 million cubic meters of water have surged from the lake into the river system. This development has sparked concern across North Bengal, and the Forest Minister Manoj Oraon has urged residents in and around Kumargram, Alipurduar, to remain vigilant.
In a video message, he said, "A warning for the residents of Kumargram: it is crucial that those living in villages near the Sankosh River exercise extreme caution. Please alert others as well. A disaster has occurred in Bhutan, which may result in a massive surge of water flowing downstream.”
Therefore, he added, the area must be evacuated as soon as possible. “We do not want a situation similar to what happened in Nepal. The administration is taking action, and all departments are working in coordination. If the local residents cooperate with us, we can avert a catastrophe," the minister added.
State Minister Nisith Pramanik said that reports had been received regarding the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan and that the overflowing water was moving towards the Sankosh River through the Mo Chhu River.
“Reports have just come in regarding a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan. Water from the lake is overflowing and flowing downstream into the Mo Chhu River, heading toward the Sankosh River. Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been alerted; they are advised to move to a safe distance immediately to ensure their safety," Pramanik said.
#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: On the preparedness for the effect of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan on North Bengal, State Minister Nisith Pramanik said, "Reports have just come in regarding a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan. Water from the lake… pic.twitter.com/ftMZpRzUU8— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
He further said that the water was expected to reach the plains within the next five to six hours, raising concerns about significant flooding in the region.
"To manage the situation, the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified. Disaster management volunteers have been instructed to be present on-site. The government is taking proactive measures and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any loss of life or property," he added.
Meanwhile, Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shaw appealed to residents not to panic, stating that the administration was coordinating with Bhutanese authorities and various disaster response agencies to deal with the situation.
"First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders, are working together in close coordination," Shaw told ANI.
The Central Water Commission(CWC) issued a special advisory warning of a sudden rise in water levels in West Bengal's Alipurduar and Assam's Dhubri districts. This follows a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) reported at Bhutan's Shintaphu Lake along the Punatsangchhu (Sankosh) River.— IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026
He said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was present in the area, while an NDRF team was also on its way. A Civil Defence team had additionally been deployed to assist in the preparedness measures.
"We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilising school buildings as relief centres. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas," he said.
Shaw further stated that the intensity of the water flow had decreased slightly according to the latest information received, but the administration continued to remain on high alert.
"The police, the DM's office, and the BDO's office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise," he said.
He added that a red alert was in effect for the Sankosh River system, warning that the approaching water could carry dead fish and debris, including large pieces of wood and concrete. "We expect to see water flowing through the Sankosh River, likely accompanied by dead fish, as well as large pieces of wood and concrete debris," Shaw said.
The Sankosh River, known as the Mochu River within Bhutan, could see a significant rise in water levels due to this massive influx. As the Sankosh River eventually flows into the Brahmaputra basin, authorities are concerned about the potential impact it might have on the riverine areas of this state.
A GLOF, also known as a jökulhlaup, is a sudden and potentially catastrophic flood that occurs when the natural dam holding back a glacial lake fails or is breached, releasing large volumes of water downstream.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation, while disaster response teams and local administration officials remain on alert. Residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to follow official advisories.
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