ETV Bharat / bharat

North Bengal On High Alert As Bhutan Glacial Lake Burst Triggers Flood Fears; Thousands Relocated

Alipurduar: The northern parts of West Bengal are on high alert following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that was reported at Lemthang in Bhutan, with overflowing water from the lake flowing downstream through the Mo Chhu River towards the Sankosh River.

The Shintaphu Lake, located beneath the Wakila mountain in Bhutan’s Gasa District, burst its banks at around 9 pm on Thursday, and approximately 7.4 million cubic meters of water have surged from the lake into the river system. This development has sparked concern across North Bengal, and the Forest Minister Manoj Oraon has urged residents in and around Kumargram, Alipurduar, to remain vigilant.

In a video message, he said, "A warning for the residents of Kumargram: it is crucial that those living in villages near the Sankosh River exercise extreme caution. Please alert others as well. A disaster has occurred in Bhutan, which may result in a massive surge of water flowing downstream.”

বিশেষ সতর্কমূলক বার্তা , সবাই সাবধানে থাকবেন সুস্থ থাকবেন Posted by Manoj Kumar Oraon on Thursday, October 29, 2026

Therefore, he added, the area must be evacuated as soon as possible. “We do not want a situation similar to what happened in Nepal. The administration is taking action, and all departments are working in coordination. If the local residents cooperate with us, we can avert a catastrophe," the minister added.

State Minister Nisith Pramanik said that reports had been received regarding the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan and that the overflowing water was moving towards the Sankosh River through the Mo Chhu River.

“Reports have just come in regarding a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan. Water from the lake is overflowing and flowing downstream into the Mo Chhu River, heading toward the Sankosh River. Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been alerted; they are advised to move to a safe distance immediately to ensure their safety," Pramanik said.

He further said that the water was expected to reach the plains within the next five to six hours, raising concerns about significant flooding in the region.

"To manage the situation, the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified. Disaster management volunteers have been instructed to be present on-site. The government is taking proactive measures and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any loss of life or property," he added.

Meanwhile, Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shaw appealed to residents not to panic, stating that the administration was coordinating with Bhutanese authorities and various disaster response agencies to deal with the situation.

"First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders, are working together in close coordination," Shaw told ANI.