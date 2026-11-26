ETV Bharat / bharat

North Bengal: No Birth Certificate For Daughter, As Dinhata Man's Name Was Axed Under SIR

Dinhata's Abdul Habib can't get his daughter's birth certificate ( ETV Bharat )

Cooch Behar: The controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, which was carried out between November 2025 and February 2026, continues to claim 'unintended' victims. Nearly seven months after the state Assembly elections brought the BJP to power in the state in May 2026, residents in far corners of the state are highlighting continuing harassment as a result of the SIR. While several people have alleged they are being denied basic services, others have complained of being cut off from government schemes.

The latest name to have come up as a victim of the SIR is Abdul Habib, a resident of Khatamari village under under Chowdhuryhat Gram Panchayat in Dinhata-II block of Cooch Behar district in North Bengal. Already, his name was removed from the voters' list — one of the around 91 lakh names struck off, of which around 60 lakh names were flagged for "logical discrepancies", with 27 lakh among them declared ineligible to vote in the Assembly elections. An appeal he filed with the tribunal set up to redress such cases remains unresolved. The name of his wife, Amina Khatun, though, is there in the list.