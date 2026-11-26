North Bengal: No Birth Certificate For Daughter, As Dinhata Man's Name Was Axed Under SIR
Abdul Habib, whose wife's name is in the voter's list, alleged that when approached for a residence certificate, BJP MLA Ajay Ray called him "Bangladeshi".
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Cooch Behar: The controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, which was carried out between November 2025 and February 2026, continues to claim 'unintended' victims. Nearly seven months after the state Assembly elections brought the BJP to power in the state in May 2026, residents in far corners of the state are highlighting continuing harassment as a result of the SIR. While several people have alleged they are being denied basic services, others have complained of being cut off from government schemes.
The latest name to have come up as a victim of the SIR is Abdul Habib, a resident of Khatamari village under under Chowdhuryhat Gram Panchayat in Dinhata-II block of Cooch Behar district in North Bengal. Already, his name was removed from the voters' list — one of the around 91 lakh names struck off, of which around 60 lakh names were flagged for "logical discrepancies", with 27 lakh among them declared ineligible to vote in the Assembly elections. An appeal he filed with the tribunal set up to redress such cases remains unresolved. The name of his wife, Amina Khatun, though, is there in the list.
Now, he is facing difficulty in obtaining a birth certificate for his daughter, who was born on September 8 at Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital. The local panchayat office told him to get a residential verification certificate from the Panchayat Pradhan or the MLA to obtain a birth certificate for her. Habib alleges that because his name has been struck off the electoral roll, he is unable to obtain the residential certificate, which in turn is preventing him from securing the birth certificate for his daughter.
Habib said the local gram panchayat currently lacks a Pradhan (head), making it impossible to obtain a resident certificate from that office. He said, "I need a birth certificate for my daughter, for which a resident certificate from the panchayat is needed. I went to the panchayat, but since there is no Pradhan there, I was directed to approach the MLA."
He further alleged that when he approached the local MLA, the latter dismissed him, labelling him as a "Bangladeshi". Habib said, "I went to the MLA's residence. He first checked whether my wife's name appeared on the electoral roll — which it did. But when he checked for my name in the electoral roll — which had been deleted — he denied me a resident certificate, and called me a 'Bangladeshi'."
Dinhata MLA Ajay Ray of the BJP could not be reached for comment. But after Habib’s allegations caused a stir, the administration has assured that the matter will be looked into.
Lamu Y Wangdi, the BDO of Dinhata-II block, said, "I am not aware of the matter. If a formal complaint is received, it will be investigated." Meanwhile, more than two months have passed since his daughter was born.
Abdul Habib said his father’s name was there in the legacy 2002 electoral records that were used as reference by the latest SIR. He said, "I possess all the necessary documents — from Aadhaar and PAN cards to my birth certificate. My wife has all her documents as well. Yet, I am being denied a residence certificate. I have been running from one office to another, but everyone keeps labelling me a 'Bangladeshi'. Why am I being denied a resident certificate, despite having all the required documentation? And why am I unable to obtain a birth certificate for my daughter?"
No one seems to have a direct answer to his questions.
Also Read:
- EC Asks CEOs Of 25 States, UTs To Cross-Check Voter Details With SIR Data Amid SSR
- West Bengal SIR: Hear Deleted Voters' Appeals First, Defer Inclusion Challenges, SC Tells Tribunals
- Congress To Revive Nationwide Anti-SIR Protests On Nov 26; INDIA Bloc Rallies Planned In MP, Gujarat
- Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar Transferred To Jammu & Kashmir Amid SIR Row