North Bengal, 54 Seats, One Big Question: Can Trinamool Crack This Frontier In 2026?

Senior Trinamool leaders like Gautam Deb admit that "the South Bengal templates don’t work in the North." Instead, the party is focusing on welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar (direct cash transfer to women), Swasthya Sathi (health insurance scheme), or Khadya Sathi (food security scheme).

This fragmentation has historically worked against ruling parties. Even during the Left Front’s peak, North Bengal often voted differently in some seats. Trinamool has inherited that complexity. But in its constant strive and tussle of making inroads into the decades-old cadre base of the Left, the party simply missed the fact that there was another one gradually pulling the rug from under its feet, the BJP.

North Bengal is not just one region. It is six districts with dozens of ethnic identities, multiple languages, border anxieties, and mostly untold stories of uneven development. A Rajbanshi like cab driver Sushanta relates to the stir the Gorkhas and Nepalis have made with their demand for Gorkhaland in the Hills and presses the EVM button. But a voter in Darjeeling Hills thinks differently from the one in Islampur or Chopra. A tea-garden worker in Alipurduar does not vote like an urban trader or job aspirant in Siliguri.

"BJP here (North Bengal) is not so much of a cadre-based party. They mostly bank on community-based votes and rely heavily on the RSS. Those RSS cadres are the silent workers who are not much visible, but they are the BJP's main strength. All through the year, they engage in social activities, have their own way of getting along with the people, and create a firm support base. Trinamool Congress has failed to combat their religion and community-based politics," said Mamata Banerjee’s former cabinet minister, shifting uncomfortably in his sofa.

For Trinamool Congress, North Bengal in 2021 was neither a defeat nor a victory. It was a warning. Siliguri mayor and former state minister Gautam Deb knows it well. "Trinamool Congress was born to politically fight the Left, more so, the CPI(M). That has been our legacy. We are habituated to fight a political party. So, when this new kind of phenomena came up in our political scenario, this kind of politics of religion, politics of caste, politics of language, we had no answers. It was new for us. We were trained to counter political ideology with our own views, but not this,” a candid Deb told ETV Bharat.

Trinamool did hold on to ground in Muslim-majority pockets of Uttar Dinajpur and rural parts of Cooch Behar, but the overall picture was of split verdicts, narrow margins, and deep polarisation. BJP’s rise here was not accidental. It was built on continuous efforts of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates and the party’s organisational work since 2014, which focused solely on the consolidation of Hindu votes. The saffron party has been playing on with identity politics as early as 2009 and has been winning the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat with sweeping support from the three Hill Assembly segments. Since 2014, the BJP had dealt the same cards for the plains and has built a strong resonance among the Rajbanshis, the tribals, and tea garden workers.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress returned to power with 213 out of 294 seats and nearly 48% vote share. But the North Bengal story contrasted sharply with that triumph. Across the 54 seats in the region, the BJP emerged as a formidable challenger, winning a significant chunk of constituencies, particularly in the Darjeeling Hills, in the tribal-dominated belts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri of the Terai-Dooars region, and in urban Siliguri and adjoining areas.

For Trinamool Congress, the state's ruling party since 2011, North Bengal remains the most politically complex part of the state, a region where state-run welfare schemes coexist with mistrust, where identity often trumps incumbency, and where electoral verdicts are rarely sweeping. Unlike South Bengal, where Trinamool's dominance is structural, North Bengal is a tight and heavily contested front.

Sukanta Barman has been ferrying tourists and sundry in his cab for over two decades across North Bengal and on several occasions to the Northeast. On a sunny winter morning, as he inched towards the busy Milan More intersection while meandering through heavy Siliguri traffic to further proceed towards the Hills of Bengal, he quietly said, "ekhon loker proshno alada." People's questions are different now. "Now they don't ask whom should we oppose or vote for. They ask what we will get." This question, what will we get, may well define Trinamool Congress' prospects across North Bengal's 54 Assembly seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Following the win from the Madarihat seat in Alipurduar in last year’s bypoll, defeating the BJP, which was a record of sorts since the Trinamool had never made inroads in this seat, Mamata’s lieutenants in North Bengal want to turn these beneficial schemes into political trust. But there have been reports that large chunks of women voters across the border districts of Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, who often form the mainstay of Trinamool, say that though they receive money through government schemes, they still feel ‘politically ignored.’ Trinamool’s challenge is to convert this transactional welfare into emotional loyalty.

Elaborating on the situation in the Hills, Gautam Deb flatly said, "By and large, people in the Hills are anti-state government. At her level, Mamata Banerjee has tried. She had constituted several welfare boards and has spent much funds in the roads and housing sectors, but the experiment failed. We will be banking on Anit Thapa for the three Hill Assembly seats of Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong this time. It is not yet decided on paper as there is still time, but I think, Anit will be contesting the BJP in the Hills."

Kurseong's BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma (Bajgain) is also in no hurry. Seated at his favourite corner in his modest Siliguri house, Sharma told ETV Bharat, "The political dynamics and the mood of the Hills have changed. There is a fire inside, and it is burning. I can't predict how it will impact the elections this time because the process will start after the SIR process is over. Much will change by that time."

Bishnu Prasad Sharma, BJP MLA (ETV Bharat)

Sharma has been at loggerheads with his party's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista over the latter not being a son of the soil and had gone to the extent of contesting against him as an independent candidate in last year's general elections. He is also at odds with his Darjeeling counterpart Neeraj Zimba over the Sixth Schedule status in the Hills. Sharma has been widely termed as 'homeless in his own party' and has been vocal about "not supporting the Sixth Schedule issue since it will lead to an untimely death of the Gorkha community."

The BJP’s surge from 3 seats in 2016 to 77 seats with about 38% vote share signaled a critical shift in Bengal’s political fault lines. Much of it came from North Bengal. The party captured key constituencies in Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri, Phansidewa, and Matigara-Naxalbari, often with comfortable margins, proving its organisational gains among the Hindu and tribal voters.

Traffic on a road in Siliguri (ETV Bharat)

Trinamool's win in parts of Uttar Dinajpur district underscored its continuing appeal among the Muslim and rural electorate amid stiff competition. This pattern again underlines a strategic reality that North Bengal is not a monolith. Borders, caste alignments, and tea-garden communities all influence results in distinct pockets. The core of Trinamool’s strategy for 2026 is Mamata Banerjee’s target of winning at least 215 seats in the 2026 polls, aiming to better the 2021 haul and blunt the BJP’s momentum. The party leadership has reiterated its focus on robust ground-level mobilisation, emphasis on public service delivery, and local development promises, coupled with a narrative of Bengali identity.

Trinamool has been actively reinforcing district units in the region and tailoring its message to counter not just the BJP but also local grievances that range from a lack of employment opportunities to infrastructure deficits and ethnic concerns among Gorkha and tribal groups. But the BJP remains the principal opposition in the region. "They (BJP) have gained organizational muscle and keep promising an alternative governance that resonates well among the sections of the electorate who feel left out by the Trinamool Congress," said Nirjal Dey, standing at the intersection leading to a dirt track that serves as the only access to the labourer quarters of a tea garden near Naxalbari, Darjeeling district (plains).

Nirjal Dey, district president of INTTUC, Trinamool’s labour wing (ETV Bharat)

Dey is the district president of INTTUC, Trinamool’s labour wing. "The politics of tea gardens is different. Out here, one who has hold over workers has the last say. But that vote chunk is also fragmented among parties. The diminished Left Front left a vacuum, which has been fast filled by the BJP. Adding to that are the allegations of corruption against a section of Trinamool Congress leaders. It does create a perception among today's voters. Hence, the saffron surge across North Bengal," said Nirjal, who had switched over to Trinamool from the Left.

It is as bright as daylight that the political field of North Bengal is not bipolar. Other than the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, the Left and the Congress have of late shown sporadic revival in some constituencies. That may chip away votes, particularly where anti-incumbency sentiments run high. Moreover, in a recent development in Murshidabad, the gateway to South Bengal, the emergence of a splinter outfit led by Trinamool rebel MLA Humayun Kabir, who plans to contest more than 50 seats in 2026, can also make some impact. Though uncertain, it introduces another variable that could fragment votes, especially in closely contested seats.

Trinamool is making efforts in its own way in North Bengal. Party insiders told ETV Bharat that Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad Sahakari Sabhadhipati Roma Reshmi Ekka could be the candidate from the Phansidewa Assembly constituency, keeping in mind her tribal lineage and her penetration among Adivasi voters. Mahakuma Parishad is essentially a district-level governing body within the Panchayati Raj system framework, functioning as the equivalent of a Zila Parishad. Similarly, the appointments of Sanjay Tibrewal as Trinamool chairperson (Darjeeling plains district) and Dilip Dugar as Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) chief bear testimony to how desperate the party is about wooing non-Bengali voters, who form a sizeable chunk in the Siliguri Assembly constituency. But the BJP is also not sitting idle. Apart from banking on the work of party MLAs in seats like Matigara-Naxalbari and Siliguri, feelers keep reaching on a regular basis to 'potential' players of the Trinamool Congress at the ground level.

Toy Train, Darjeeling (ETV Bharat)

"Yes, I received messages about switching over," said Trinamool Congress Phansidewa Block 1 president Mohammed Akhtar Ali, quickly adding that he had rejected the offer. Ali also said these sorts of feelers will increase as the polls get close and election fever starts setting in. If anywhere this game of poll-season flipping and switching will at all make a difference, it could be the nine Assembly seats of Cooch Behar district.

Representing the most balanced battlefield in North Bengal, seats like Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, and Tufanganj have witnessed shifting allegiances between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, and earlier, the Left. In these swing-prone seats, Trinamool wants to capitalise on the delivery of welfare schemes and support from the scheduled caste and minority vote base. But Gautam Deb is skeptical.

“There are factions amongst us in Cooch Behar. We have held meetings with all and I feel things have been ironed out. We hope that everyone buries their hatchets and works together,” he said. Deb understands that the BJP also knows this and will use it to their best advantage, along with issues like border area anxieties, migration, and employment concerns.

Any major loss in Cooch Behar would severely undercut Trinamool’s North Bengal ambitions. Mamata and her poll managers know that well. Hence, they have quietly deviated from the general Trinamool rhetoric of wholly lambasting the electoral roll’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to using it to consolidate their ground data. "We are very much at the ground level and our Booth Level Agents are constantly tracking every list across all seats. We have identified three distinct categories where voters have deceased, voters have permanently shifted, and those who are untraceable. This SIR process has, in fact, brought people together at the booth level. Now, we have ready data of all constituencies and we can check name by name," Gautam Deb said.

Ironically, these are the very words that the opposition BJP holds dearly when it comes to defending the SIR exercise elsewhere in Bengal.

North Bengal’s electorate is shaped by lived realities that numbers alone cannot capture. In the tea garden belts where employment and wages form the backbone of life, Trinamool expects its welfare schemes to resonate. In the same areas, the BJP pushes its narratives on security and cultural identity. In urban fringes like Siliguri, young professionals juggle aspirations with concerns about jobs and infrastructure. For them, elections are less about historical loyalties and more about tangible opportunities.

Minority communities in districts like Uttar Dinajpur often view Trinamool as a bulwark against polarising politics, but constant shifting social media narratives keep redefining perceptions among first-time voters. In the Hills, the contest is not among rival parties alone; it is a battle of narratives. Trinamool Congress and its ally, the BGPM, will argue welfare and infrastructure to the remote hamlets, while the BJP will push the idea of alternative governance, hoping to peel votes. Then, the smaller actors will aim to upset all formulas in unpredictable ways.

If the 2021 Assembly poll results are indicative of anything, it is that electoral dynamics in North Bengal defy simplistic expectations. With political winds shifting and new players entering the fray, the narrative that is emerging from the region for early 2026 is that the politics of North Bengal is bound by a common thread, which is deeply personal and shaped by identity, aspiration, and at times, disillusionment.