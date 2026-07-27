'Normal' Monsoon Isn't What It Used to Be: Experts Say India's Rainfall Benchmark Reflects Drying Climate
Experts warn a weak July monsoon could hit Kharif output and push up vegetable, pulse and edible oil prices during festive season, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of below-normal rainfall in July at less than 94 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), has sparked concern among climate experts, who say the percentage tells only part of the story. While 94 percent may appear close to normal, they argue that the benchmark itself has changed over time, meaning today's "normal" monsoon actually represents less rainfall than it did a few decades ago.
The IMD currently measures rainfall against the 1971–2020 LPA, under which the annual average rainfall stands at 868.6 mm. This replaced the earlier baseline, based on 1951–2000, when the annual average was about 880.6 mm. The revision follows the World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) standard practice of periodically updating climatological normals using more recent observations.
According to environmental experts, while the revision is scientifically appropriate, it also reflects a larger reality, that India's climate has become drier over recent decades.
Shailender Kumar, Assistant Professor and senior environmentalist at the University of Delhi, told ETV Bharat that the July forecast must be viewed in this broader context.
"IMD's forecast of below 94 percent July rainfall needs context: the 'normal' itself, 280.4 mm, is based on the 1971–2020 baseline, which is roughly 2–3 percent drier than the earlier 1961–2010 baseline it replaced. So 94 percent of today's normal is less absolute rainfall than 94 percent would have meant a decade ago. This isn't a flaw, baselines must be updated periodically, but the public shouldn't read 'near-normal' as reassurance that rainfall has returned to earlier levels. The real story is in the millimetres, not the percentage," he said.
He pointed out that India is already emerging from one of its driest Junes in recent years, with Kharif sowing significantly behind last year's pace. According to him, more than 300 districts have been identified as being at risk of below-normal rainfall, while over 100 of these districts have less than 25 percent of their farmland under irrigation, making them almost entirely dependent on the monsoon.
"July is the peak sowing window for rice, soybean and pulses. A rainfall shortfall at this stage compounds June's deficit and threatens reservoir replenishment as well as the eventual harvest. Weaker production of pulses, vegetables and oilseeds meeting peak festival-season demand creates a classic recipe for inflation. Policymakers should plan reservoir management and procurement based on actual rainfall trends, not just the percentage-of-normal figure," Kumar added.
Climate change expert Soumya Dutta, Senior Visiting Fellow at IMPRI and associated with MAUSAM (Movement for Advancing Understanding of Sustainability and Mutuality), said the downward revision of the rainfall benchmark is itself evidence of a changing climate rather than an indication of improved conditions.
"The downscaling of the Long Period Average monsoon rainfall is based on historical rainfall trends. Earlier it was calculated using the 1951–2000 period, when the LPA was 880.6 mm. In 2021, IMD adopted the rolling climatological period approach and shifted to the 1971–2020 baseline, where the average rainfall declined to 868.6 mm. This follows standard WMO practice," he explained.
However, he noted that the revised baseline also means that what is now considered a "normal" monsoon contains less rainfall than a normal monsoon two or three decades ago.
Dutta added that the developing strong El Niño has already been factored into IMD's forecasts, and the effects are becoming visible.
"The deficient July rainfall is affecting the critical paddy sowing and transplanting season in several states. If the strong or super El Niño fully develops later this year, it could also affect rabi crops. At the same time, higher temperatures have increased evapotranspiration, leaving soils drier and less capable of absorbing even the rainfall that occurs. The same conditions are also contributing to increased forest fires," he said.
Experts also caution that the total seasonal rainfall figure alone no longer captures the realities of the Indian monsoon.
Upasona Ghosh, Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar, said climate change is altering not just the amount of rainfall but also its distribution.
"The challenge is not only that rainfall is declining but that it is becoming far more intense. When it rains, it often rains heavily, triggering landslides in mountainous regions, severe flooding in urban and peri-urban areas, while still leaving many regions facing water shortages. Farmers today experience prolonged dry spells followed by floods, disrupting agricultural cycles and making farming increasingly unsustainable. Indigenous and resource-poor farmers are the worst affected because they have limited capacity to adapt," she said.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain echoed similar concerns, saying the focus should shift from rainfall percentages to the actual availability of water where it matters most.
"IMD's forecast of 94 percent of the 1971–2020 Long Period Average may appear close to normal, but it represents substantially less rainfall than the earlier 89 cm baseline. This reflects a drying climate rather than improved conditions. The real concern is whether timely rainfall reaches farms, reservoirs and aquifers during the critical sowing window," he said.
According to Husain, a weaker July monsoon could set off a cascading chain of events, from delayed Kharif sowing and crop stress to lower agricultural output, tighter water security and eventually higher prices for vegetables, pulses and edible oils during the festive season. “In a changing climate, success should be measured not by percentages but by resilience," he added.
Experts say the discussion around this year's monsoon therefore extends well beyond meteorological statistics. While updating climate normal is an accepted international scientific practice, the revised baseline also highlights how climate change has gradually shifted India's rainfall patterns. They argue that policymakers, farmers and the public should focus less on whether rainfall is technically classified as "normal" and more on the actual quantity, timing and distribution of rainfall that determines water availability, crop production and food prices.
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