ETV Bharat / bharat

'Normal' Monsoon Isn't What It Used to Be: Experts Say India's Rainfall Benchmark Reflects Drying Climate

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of below-normal rainfall in July at less than 94 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), has sparked concern among climate experts, who say the percentage tells only part of the story. While 94 percent may appear close to normal, they argue that the benchmark itself has changed over time, meaning today's "normal" monsoon actually represents less rainfall than it did a few decades ago.

The IMD currently measures rainfall against the 1971–2020 LPA, under which the annual average rainfall stands at 868.6 mm. This replaced the earlier baseline, based on 1951–2000, when the annual average was about 880.6 mm. The revision follows the World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) standard practice of periodically updating climatological normals using more recent observations.

According to environmental experts, while the revision is scientifically appropriate, it also reflects a larger reality, that India's climate has become drier over recent decades.

Shailender Kumar, Assistant Professor and senior environmentalist at the University of Delhi, told ETV Bharat that the July forecast must be viewed in this broader context.

"IMD's forecast of below 94 percent July rainfall needs context: the 'normal' itself, 280.4 mm, is based on the 1971–2020 baseline, which is roughly 2–3 percent drier than the earlier 1961–2010 baseline it replaced. So 94 percent of today's normal is less absolute rainfall than 94 percent would have meant a decade ago. This isn't a flaw, baselines must be updated periodically, but the public shouldn't read 'near-normal' as reassurance that rainfall has returned to earlier levels. The real story is in the millimetres, not the percentage," he said.

He pointed out that India is already emerging from one of its driest Junes in recent years, with Kharif sowing significantly behind last year's pace. According to him, more than 300 districts have been identified as being at risk of below-normal rainfall, while over 100 of these districts have less than 25 percent of their farmland under irrigation, making them almost entirely dependent on the monsoon.

"July is the peak sowing window for rice, soybean and pulses. A rainfall shortfall at this stage compounds June's deficit and threatens reservoir replenishment as well as the eventual harvest. Weaker production of pulses, vegetables and oilseeds meeting peak festival-season demand creates a classic recipe for inflation. Policymakers should plan reservoir management and procurement based on actual rainfall trends, not just the percentage-of-normal figure," Kumar added.

Climate change expert Soumya Dutta, Senior Visiting Fellow at IMPRI and associated with MAUSAM (Movement for Advancing Understanding of Sustainability and Mutuality), said the downward revision of the rainfall benchmark is itself evidence of a changing climate rather than an indication of improved conditions.

"The downscaling of the Long Period Average monsoon rainfall is based on historical rainfall trends. Earlier it was calculated using the 1951–2000 period, when the LPA was 880.6 mm. In 2021, IMD adopted the rolling climatological period approach and shifted to the 1971–2020 baseline, where the average rainfall declined to 868.6 mm. This follows standard WMO practice," he explained.

However, he noted that the revised baseline also means that what is now considered a "normal" monsoon contains less rainfall than a normal monsoon two or three decades ago.