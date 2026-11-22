ETV Bharat / bharat

Nonagenarians Steal The Show At Noida Health Fair With Disease Management

Noida: Two nonagenarians, aged 98 and 99, were the centre of attention for their management of diabetes and age-related diseases at the 'Free Mega Health Fair – 2026' organised by the Noida Diabetic Forum on Sunday.

The event took place at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Sector-12, where 98-year-old DL Sharma and Reba Devi from Mamura attended. Their health condition has been maintained owing to their regulated lifestyle and proper treatment.

DL Sharma, a retired Treasury Department employee, who has been diagnosed with diabetes since 1975, attracted much attention because of his excellent glycemic control. His HbA1c level is 6.1, which, it seems, is better than that of his son. According to Ashok Kumar Sharma, the son of DL Sharma, the nonagenarian takes care of himself by taking medications and keeping his diet on his own without being asked. It is included in his daily schedule to walk for 45 minutes every morning at Sai Mandir and to take his medications while following a strict dietary chart. He participates actively in the family parties as well.

Just as inspiring was the presence of Reba Devi, who is nearly 100 years old and resides in Gali No. 5, Mamura. Although she suffers from 'burnt-out rheumatoid arthritis' and severe osteoporosis causing deformity in the joints of her hands and legs, the nanogenarian made her way on foot from her house to the road and boarded an e-rickshaw to make it to the camp. The organisers mentioned that she loves tea better than water and has maintained a very enthusiastic zest towards life.

According to GC Vaishnav, president of the Noida Diabetic Forum, both the elders regularly attend the health camps and Saturday clinics of the forum since 2007. Vaishnav further said that their motive was to give them the best healthcare possible, as they were approaching the age of 100.

The organisers mentioned that by following their daily routine and medical advice, both individuals have managed to keep their diseases under control even at this age and are healthier than many young members of their families.