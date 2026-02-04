ETV Bharat / bharat

Non-Veg Meal Option To Be Provided In Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Wednesday said non-vegetarian meal option on train Howrah-Kamakhya and Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will be available.

"Building on these delights, travellers can now also enjoy chicken-based non-vegetarian meals. This addition has been warmly received by passengers in the region, offering a true culinary delight to their journey," it explained.

As per IRCTC, it has dedicated itself to upgrading catering services and promoting rail-bound domestic and inbound tourism across the country, following which the newly introduced Howrah-Kamakhya Junction and Kamakhya Junction Howrah Sleeper Vande Bharat Express connect two of India's most revered and culturally significant destinations. This train is redefining rail travel through a strong emphasis on passenger comfort and superior onboard services.

Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary traditions of Northeast India and Bengal, the onboard menu on this train features authentic regional flavors and the passengers are being served traditional Assamese preparations alongside popular Bengali dishes, it stated.

This enhanced meal experience elevates passenger satisfaction while promoting region-specific culinary heritage in an inclusive way. By offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regional delicacies, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is setting a new benchmark in onboard hospitality, IRCTC added.