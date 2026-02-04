Non-Veg Meal Option To Be Provided In Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
Published : February 4, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Wednesday said non-vegetarian meal option on train Howrah-Kamakhya and Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will be available.
"Building on these delights, travellers can now also enjoy chicken-based non-vegetarian meals. This addition has been warmly received by passengers in the region, offering a true culinary delight to their journey," it explained.
As per IRCTC, it has dedicated itself to upgrading catering services and promoting rail-bound domestic and inbound tourism across the country, following which the newly introduced Howrah-Kamakhya Junction and Kamakhya Junction Howrah Sleeper Vande Bharat Express connect two of India's most revered and culturally significant destinations. This train is redefining rail travel through a strong emphasis on passenger comfort and superior onboard services.
Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary traditions of Northeast India and Bengal, the onboard menu on this train features authentic regional flavors and the passengers are being served traditional Assamese preparations alongside popular Bengali dishes, it stated.
This enhanced meal experience elevates passenger satisfaction while promoting region-specific culinary heritage in an inclusive way. By offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regional delicacies, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is setting a new benchmark in onboard hospitality, IRCTC added.
Passengers in Assam and West Bengal got their first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) service at Malda Town Railway Station.
The fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper Train offers passengers a modern, comfortable and affordable travel option for long-distance journeys.
Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is designed to offer an airline-like travel experience at affordable fares, making long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient for passengers.
By cutting travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the train is expected to give a major boost to religious travel and tourism.