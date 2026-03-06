Non-Parties Affected By Judgments Can Seek Review: SC
The bench referred to the observations made by the apex court in K. Ajit Babu v. Union of India (1997).
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said individuals who were not parties to a case but whose rights are adversely impacted by a judgment are not left without remedy, and such persons may seek review or challenge the decision before the appropriate forum.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Aravind Kumar delivered the judgment on February 27. The apex court made the observation while hearing appeals linked to promotions in the Kerala Technical Education Service.
The bench referred to the observations made by the apex court in K. Ajit Babu v Union of India (1997). “Often in service matters the judgments rendered either by the Tribunal or by the Court also affect other persons, who are not parties to the cases. It may help one class of employees and at the same time adversely affect another class of employees. In such circumstances the judgments of the courts or the tribunals may not be strictly judgments in personam affecting only the parties to the cases, they would be judgments in rem”, said the 1997 judgment referred by the bench led by Justice Datta.
Th bench said the decision in K Ajit Babu (1997) was further relied on by this court subsequently in Rama Rao v MG Maheshwara Rao (2007) which, going a step further, permitted a person aggrieved by any judgment/order of the high court to approach the tribunal afresh under Section 19 of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985.
“Not too long back, this court in Union of India v Nareshkumar Badrikumar Jagad (2019) ruled that even a non-party to the proceedings, if he/it perceives to be in the position of a person aggrieved and satisfies the court as such, can seek review of an order passed therein”, said the bench.
The apex court said in view of the dicta in the aforesaid decisions, it is open to the intervenors as well as to the petitioner in the connected special leave petition to pursue their remedy in accordance with law.
“Granting them the liberty to pursue an appropriate remedy before the appropriate forum, if so advised, the connected special leave petition and the interim applications for intervention and all other pending applications, if any, stand disposed of”, said the bench.
“Mr. Jaideep Gupta, learned senior counsel appearing for the appellants has urged, and rightly so in our view, that the High Court could not have, in essence, revisited this Court’s order qua the appellants”, noted the bench.
The bench said this court, having granted an order in favour of the appellants, there could arise no occasion for the high court to disturb the finality attached to the same. “However, at the same time, had the appellants been impleaded and represented before the High Court and the order of this court been placed before it, we wonder whether the occasion for the appellants to approach this court would at all have arisen”, noted the bench.
“Be that as it may, limited to the appellants’ claims in the appeal, the appeal ought to be and is hereby allowed with the observation that nothing said in the impugned order of the high court will affect their career prospects in view of the special facts noticed above”, said the bench.
“Adverting to the connected special leave petition and the interim applications in the appeal, we are not left to do anything much. Petitioner/applicants, if indeed they are aggrieved by any judgment/order of the High Court in proceedings where they were not parties, are not without a remedy”, said the bench.
Background
The dispute stemmed from Rule 6A of the Kerala Technical Education Service (Amendment) Rules, 2004, which exempted certain lecturers appointed before March 27, 1990, from acquiring a PhD if they were over 45 at the time of notification for higher posts.
Rule 6A came to be challenged before the High Court of Kerala. A single judge struck down the rule. The decision came to be upheld by the division bench. The apex court later restored it in Christy James Jose v State of Kerala, holding that failure to obtain a PhD within the stipulated period could at most halt increments, but not invalidate promotions.
Against the backdrop of this ruling, the present appellants’ also secured similar relief from the apex court. The state government subsequently promoted them as associate professors with retrospective effect, and a contempt petition filed for implementation of the judgment was disposed of after noting compliance.
Later, several pleas were moved in the Kerala Administrative Tribunal against government orders in connection with the promotions and reversions in technical education institutions. The tribunal quashed certain promotions, and the matter eventually reached the Kerala High Court. The appellants’ were not parties to those proceedings, they argued that directions of the high court effectively undermined the benefits granted to them by the apex court.
