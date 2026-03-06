ETV Bharat / bharat

Non-Parties Affected By Judgments Can Seek Review: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said individuals who were not parties to a case but whose rights are adversely impacted by a judgment are not left without remedy, and such persons may seek review or challenge the decision before the appropriate forum.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Aravind Kumar delivered the judgment on February 27. The apex court made the observation while hearing appeals linked to promotions in the Kerala Technical Education Service.

The bench referred to the observations made by the apex court in K. Ajit Babu v Union of India (1997). “Often in service matters the judgments rendered either by the Tribunal or by the Court also affect other persons, who are not parties to the cases. It may help one class of employees and at the same time adversely affect another class of employees. In such circumstances the judgments of the courts or the tribunals may not be strictly judgments in personam affecting only the parties to the cases, they would be judgments in rem”, said the 1997 judgment referred by the bench led by Justice Datta.

Th bench said the decision in K Ajit Babu (1997) was further relied on by this court subsequently in Rama Rao v MG Maheshwara Rao (2007) which, going a step further, permitted a person aggrieved by any judgment/order of the high court to approach the tribunal afresh under Section 19 of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985.

“Not too long back, this court in Union of India v Nareshkumar Badrikumar Jagad (2019) ruled that even a non-party to the proceedings, if he/it perceives to be in the position of a person aggrieved and satisfies the court as such, can seek review of an order passed therein”, said the bench.

The apex court said in view of the dicta in the aforesaid decisions, it is open to the intervenors as well as to the petitioner in the connected special leave petition to pursue their remedy in accordance with law.

“Granting them the liberty to pursue an appropriate remedy before the appropriate forum, if so advised, the connected special leave petition and the interim applications for intervention and all other pending applications, if any, stand disposed of”, said the bench.

“Mr. Jaideep Gupta, learned senior counsel appearing for the appellants has urged, and rightly so in our view, that the High Court could not have, in essence, revisited this Court’s order qua the appellants”, noted the bench.