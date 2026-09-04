'Non-Negotiable': J&K Congress Chief On 'No Cabinet Participation' Stance; Hints At Internal Pressures Within NC
JKPCC Chief Tariq Karra said that Congress will decline J&K cabinet berths until statehood is restored, noting internal pressure within the NC over seat allocations.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Jammu: Suggesting potential internal tussle within the ruling National Conference (NC) over ministerial positions, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said that Congress had given an “honest reply” to its alliance partner, conditioning any cabinet participation on the return of statehood.
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Amir Tantray, Karra said that because of the limited number of cabinet positions available, the NC faces internal issues over which legislators to select and which to leave out.
Numbers Game: Governance vs Mandate
“The NC has got a huge mandate of 42 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and with independents, they easily cross the 50 mark. However, in a Union Territory (UT) they can only have nine ministers, including the Chief Minister. When you have over 50 members and many of them have won many times, there must be the expectation of getting into the cabinet. These pulls and pressures are normal when you get such a huge mandate.”
“The NC got a massive mandate of 42 MLAs, and with independent legislators, they easily passed the 50-seat mark. However, because Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory, the cabinet is strictly capped at nine ministers, including the Chief Minister,” he said.
“With over 50 members and many multi-term winners, there must be the expectation of getting into the cabinet. Navigating these internal political pulls and pressures is completely normal after such a resounding electoral triumph,” Karra added.
The J&K Congress chief said that if statehood had been restored, cabinet expansion would not be an issue. “In a full state, the cabinet could accommodate 22 to 23 ministers, which would have allowed the Congress party to secure three to four ministerial berths,” he said.
Internal discord over 'statehood first' stance
The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government is treading cautiously regarding cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir. With only three vacant berths remaining, Abdullah is intentionally taking his time. The NC has renewed its offer for the Congress party to join the cabinet, operating on the understanding that one ministerial slot is reserved for the grand old party, which holds six MLAs in the Union Territory.
However, the principle stand of the Congress in J&K that they will not join the cabinet until statehood is restored remained "non-negotaible". On the contrary, several top leaders, including Congress General Secretary and in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir affairs Syed Naseer Hussain, said that the party high command will decide about joining the Omar Abdullah cabinet or not.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir also met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and discussed crucial developments regarding J&K. Mir is Congress party in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. After that, there was speculation of infighting in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) that all the leaders are not on the same page when it comes to the party's principal stand of not joining the cabinet till statehood is restored.
Karra reaffirms unity and party policy
Commenting on the issue, the JKPCC president Karra said there was no change in the party’s stand and clarified that Syed Naseer Hussain has reiterated what he has been saying.
“We are clear about not joining the cabinet till statehood is restored, and if a change in this regard is needed, the party high command will take a call on that. Ghulam Ahmed Mir, being a General Secretary of the party and in charge of important states, has to meet the president and the leaders to discuss important matters. The media is blowing it out of proportion to create sensationalisation,” he said.
Referring to the October 16, 2024 solidarity meeting involving Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir government, Karra said that the leadership had met with party officials in Srinagar prior to the event, where the party’s principled stance was formally communicated.
“After the abrogation of Article 370, when political dynamics changed in Jammu and Kashmir, our central leadership also agreed with the principled stand of not joining the cabinet. Congress party has to look at how to resolve the issues of 1.40 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that is why this stand was adopted,” Karra added.
On NC defection and Azad’s return rumours
Responding to questions about NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah's potential resignation and rumoured switch to Congress, the JKPCC chief said it would be inappropriate to comment.
“Ruhullah is in the NC, and it is their internal matter till he is in the party. So, I think it is not appropriate to comment on that. I, as JKPCC Chief, do not have any communication with Ruhullah till the time he is in the NC,” he said.
Karra further said that when Ruhullah’s resignation takes practical shape then it would be the time to express desire as to what should happen.
He also ruled out any chance of former Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad returning to the party amid speculations. “Azad has himself clarified it and his representative Salman Nizami has clearly said that he is not returning to the Congress party.”
On plight of Kashmiri Pandits
Expressing concerns on the threats being received by Kashmiri Pandit community, Karra said that the issue of KPs was a sensitive matter and so far if any government has done anything for the community, it was United Progressive Alliance-I and II governments led by Congress party.
“Whatever Farooq Abdullah has said about KPs may be based on some information, which I am not privy to. But one thing is there, whenever any development is happening or is going to happen on the political spectrum of Jammu and Kashmir and taking forward or addressing any contentious issue is talked about, something happens here,” he said.
The JKPCC chief said that the Congress party is closely scrutinising the targeted violence against Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), the issuance of threat letters, and any potential underlying connections.
“There are multifarious people, which people attribute as agencies or B,C,D teams but something is happening behind the curtains due to which change is happening on the political spectrum,” he added.
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