ETV Bharat / bharat

'Non-Negotiable': J&K Congress Chief On 'No Cabinet Participation' Stance; Hints At Internal Pressures Within NC

Jammu: Suggesting potential internal tussle within the ruling National Conference (NC) over ministerial positions, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said that Congress had given an “honest reply” to its alliance partner, conditioning any cabinet participation on the return of statehood.

In an interview with ETV Bharat's Amir Tantray, Karra said that because of the limited number of cabinet positions available, the NC faces internal issues over which legislators to select and which to leave out.

Numbers Game: Governance vs Mandate

“The NC has got a huge mandate of 42 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and with independents, they easily cross the 50 mark. However, in a Union Territory (UT) they can only have nine ministers, including the Chief Minister. When you have over 50 members and many of them have won many times, there must be the expectation of getting into the cabinet. These pulls and pressures are normal when you get such a huge mandate.”

“The NC got a massive mandate of 42 MLAs, and with independent legislators, they easily passed the 50-seat mark. However, because Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory, the cabinet is strictly capped at nine ministers, including the Chief Minister,” he said.

J&K Congress Chief Tariq Karra speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

“With over 50 members and many multi-term winners, there must be the expectation of getting into the cabinet. Navigating these internal political pulls and pressures is completely normal after such a resounding electoral triumph,” Karra added.

The J&K Congress chief said that if statehood had been restored, cabinet expansion would not be an issue. “In a full state, the cabinet could accommodate 22 to 23 ministers, which would have allowed the Congress party to secure three to four ministerial berths,” he said.

Internal discord over 'statehood first' stance

The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government is treading cautiously regarding cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir. With only three vacant berths remaining, Abdullah is intentionally taking his time. The NC has renewed its offer for the Congress party to join the cabinet, operating on the understanding that one ministerial slot is reserved for the grand old party, which holds six MLAs in the Union Territory.

However, the principle stand of the Congress in J&K that they will not join the cabinet until statehood is restored remained "non-negotaible". On the contrary, several top leaders, including Congress General Secretary and in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir affairs Syed Naseer Hussain, said that the party high command will decide about joining the Omar Abdullah cabinet or not.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir also met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and discussed crucial developments regarding J&K. Mir is Congress party in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. After that, there was speculation of infighting in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) that all the leaders are not on the same page when it comes to the party's principal stand of not joining the cabinet till statehood is restored.

Karra reaffirms unity and party policy