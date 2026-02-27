ETV Bharat / bharat

Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Salahuddin, Three Others

Srinagar: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has secured non-bailable arrest warrants (NBWs) against four alleged operatives of the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), including its chief, Syed Salahuddin, in connection with a long-running case related to terrorism and anti-national activities, officials said Friday.

According to officials, the warrants were obtained by CIK as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and pursue cases linked to militancy in the region.

The NBWs were issued by the court of the Additional Sessions Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar after examining the case record and hearing submissions from investigators and the prosecution.

The court issued the warrants against four accused, including Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, a resident of Soibugh in Budgam district. Officials said Shah is currently based in Pakistan and heads the terror alliance United Jihad Council (UJC), while also serving as the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Authorities described him as a key terrorist leader allegedly involved in instigating and coordinating militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said multiple cases related to militancy have been registered against him at different police stations across the Kashmir Valley.

Another accused named in the warrant is Ghulam Nabi Khan, also known as Amir Khan, a resident of Liver Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. CIK described him as the deputy supreme commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and alleged that he has been involved in terrorist recruitment, coordination of terror operations and other activities linked to terrorism.

Officials said several cases connected to terrorism have also been registered against Khan in different police stations as well as central investigating agencies.

The third accused is Sher Mohammad, also known by the aliases Bahadur and Riyaz, a resident of Malangam in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. According to investigators, he is a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and is accused of involvement in various terror-related activities.