Non-Bailable Warrant From 2021 Against Aishe Ghosh Quashed; Rs 1,000 Fine Imposed
CPI(M) leaders alleged that the police wanted to arrest the former JNUSU President because she had been part of the recent Jantar Mantar protest.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against former JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh, currently the Joint Secretary of the CPI(M)-affiliated student organisation SFI, in connection with an FIR registered during a 2021 protest. Judicial Magistrate First Class Vijayashree Rathore imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Ghosh and warned her to ensure her presence in court during future hearings.
It is worth noting that on July 29, the court had stayed the non-bailable warrant against Ghosh until today, and directed her to appear in person on July 30. Lawyers K N Jayashankar, Subhashchandran K R, and Jaimon Andrews, representing Ghosh, stated that the non-bailable warrant had been issued on April 11.
The warrant was not executed as she was reportedly not found at the address provided, although she had been informed about it via phone. Subsequently, the court issued a non-bailable warrant for her appearance on July 30. In fact, the police had visited the CPI(M)'s Delhi office on July 28 to arrest Ghosh in this case, leading to an altercation between CPI(M) leaders and the police. CPI(M) leaders alleged that the police wanted to arrest Ghosh because she had been part of the recent Jantar Mantar protest.
The case stems from a protest at Delhi's Banga Bhawan in 2021, during which an FIR was registered against Ghosh under sections 188 and 447 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ghosh had contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections as a CPM candidate but lost. She had participated in the 'Cockroach Janta Party' protest from the very first day.
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