ETV Bharat / bharat

Non-Bailable Warrant From 2021 Against Aishe Ghosh Quashed; Rs 1,000 Fine Imposed

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against former JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh, currently the Joint Secretary of the CPI(M)-affiliated student organisation SFI, in connection with an FIR registered during a 2021 protest. Judicial Magistrate First Class Vijayashree Rathore imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Ghosh and warned her to ensure her presence in court during future hearings.

It is worth noting that on July 29, the court had stayed the non-bailable warrant against Ghosh until today, and directed her to appear in person on July 30. Lawyers K N Jayashankar, Subhashchandran K R, and Jaimon Andrews, representing Ghosh, stated that the non-bailable warrant had been issued on April 11.