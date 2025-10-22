Bihar Elections: Nomination Of RJD Candidate On Mohania Seat Rejected
Shweta Suman has alleged a conspiracy behind the rejection of her nomination
Published : October 22, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Kaimur: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has suffered a major setback in the run-up to the Bihar assembly polls as the nomination papers of its candidate on Mohania seat, Shweta Suman, have been rejected. Mohania is a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
The rejection has followed the objections raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that claimed that Shweta Suman is originally from Uttar Pradesh and was born there. Her husband's name is Vinod Ram. BJP leader Vindhyachal Rai had filed an application with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking rejection of her nomination.
Shweta Suman said that she had gone to Mohania subdivision for the scrutiny of her papers, where she was asked for the caste certificate. When she went to submit the certificate on Wednesday, she was told that her nomination had been cancelled.
She claimed that she has been living in the Kaimur district, of which Mohania is a part for the last 20 years. She has alleged that her candidature has been rejected as part of a conspiracy because the BJP is afraid of the RJD winning and forming the government in Bihar.
"The BJP and its candidate are scared of me, my party and the RJD coming to power. This is why my nomination has been cancelled as part of a conspiracy. Just imagine that a person is not being allowed to contest elections. They are going to destroy Bihar. They are saying that I am not a native of this place, whereas I have been living here for the last 20 years," she said.
She further said that her nomination was approved by the same set of officials that had approved it. "It is due to this pressure that they have cancelled my nomination," she claimed.
According to the ECI rules, a candidate must be a member of the SC community in a state to contest an election from a reserved SC seat. Sources said that Shweta Suman holds a certificate from the 'Ravidas' caste in Uttar Pradesh, which is not included in the list of the Scheduled Castes in Bihar.
Rai stated at a media interaction in Patna that Shweta Suman had filed her nomination for the 2020 Bihar assembly elections from Mohania constituency under the name of Suman Devi, wife of Vinod Ram. At that time, she clearly stated her caste, which falls in the SC category of Uttar Pradesh.
Citing sections of the Representation of the People Act, Rai argued that the SC list of one state is not valid in another state. Her caste is not notified as an SC in Bihar. Therefore, Shweta Suman's nomination was invalid.
Mohania is a reserved seat where the SC voters dominate. Pasi, Ravidas and other Dalits constitute around 45% of the population in this constituency. Both the BJP and the RJD have been working to woo these communities. Furthermore, Yadavs and Muslims constitute around 20% to 25% of the population, forming a strong RJD vote bank.
The NDA has fielded Niranjan Ram of the BJP on this seat. He was elected MLA from this seat in 2015 but lost to the RJD's Sangeeta Kumari in 2020. It is being felt that the rejection of Shweta Suman's nomination has made his path easier this time.
Polling for the Mohania seat will be held in the second phase on November 11, while the counting of votes will be taken up for November 14.
