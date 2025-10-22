ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections: Nomination Of RJD Candidate On Mohania Seat Rejected

Kaimur: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has suffered a major setback in the run-up to the Bihar assembly polls as the nomination papers of its candidate on Mohania seat, Shweta Suman, have been rejected. Mohania is a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The rejection has followed the objections raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that claimed that Shweta Suman is originally from Uttar Pradesh and was born there. Her husband's name is Vinod Ram. BJP leader Vindhyachal Rai had filed an application with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking rejection of her nomination.

Shweta Suman said that she had gone to Mohania subdivision for the scrutiny of her papers, where she was asked for the caste certificate. When she went to submit the certificate on Wednesday, she was told that her nomination had been cancelled.

She claimed that she has been living in the Kaimur district, of which Mohania is a part for the last 20 years. She has alleged that her candidature has been rejected as part of a conspiracy because the BJP is afraid of the RJD winning and forming the government in Bihar.

"The BJP and its candidate are scared of me, my party and the RJD coming to power. This is why my nomination has been cancelled as part of a conspiracy. Just imagine that a person is not being allowed to contest elections. They are going to destroy Bihar. They are saying that I am not a native of this place, whereas I have been living here for the last 20 years," she said.

She further said that her nomination was approved by the same set of officials that had approved it. "It is due to this pressure that they have cancelled my nomination," she claimed.