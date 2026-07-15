ETV Bharat / bharat

Nokkuvidya Puppetry Exponent Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Passes Away At 80

Kottayam: Renowned "Nokkuvidya Pavakkali" exponent and Padma Shri awardee Moozhikkal Pankajakshi died at a private hospital in Koothattukulam on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments, family sources said.

She was 80. A native of Monippally in Kottayam district, Pankajakshi was widely credited with taking Nokkuvidya Pavakkali--a centuries-old and unique form of puppetry from Kerala--to national and international audiences.

She was conferred the Padma Shri in 2020 in recognition of her efforts to preserve and popularise the traditional art form. Pankajakshi began performing at the age of 11 after learning the art from her parents. However, advancing age and health issues later forced her to stop performing. The tradition is now being carried forward by her granddaughter, K S Ranjini.

The veteran artist had often expressed concern that the rare art form could face extinction as very few youngsters were willing to learn and preserve it.