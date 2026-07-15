Nokkuvidya Puppetry Exponent Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Passes Away At 80
Pankajakshi was widely credited with taking Nokkuvidya Pavakkali--a centuries-old and unique form of puppetry from Kerala--to national and international audiences.
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Kottayam: Renowned "Nokkuvidya Pavakkali" exponent and Padma Shri awardee Moozhikkal Pankajakshi died at a private hospital in Koothattukulam on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments, family sources said.
She was 80. A native of Monippally in Kottayam district, Pankajakshi was widely credited with taking Nokkuvidya Pavakkali--a centuries-old and unique form of puppetry from Kerala--to national and international audiences.
She was conferred the Padma Shri in 2020 in recognition of her efforts to preserve and popularise the traditional art form. Pankajakshi began performing at the age of 11 after learning the art from her parents. However, advancing age and health issues later forced her to stop performing. The tradition is now being carried forward by her granddaughter, K S Ranjini.
The veteran artist had often expressed concern that the rare art form could face extinction as very few youngsters were willing to learn and preserve it.
She was also a recipient of the Kerala Folklore Academy Award and Fellowship, besides several other honours. Her contribution to Nokkuvidya Pavakkali has also been featured on the official website of Kerala Tourism. Pankajakshi showcased the traditional puppetry art in several countries, including France, helping bring international recognition to Kerala's rich cultural heritage.
Traditionally performed in the courtyards of ancestral homes during Onam, Nokkuvidya Pavakkali involves balancing puppets on a stick fixed to the upper lip and animating them with strings in sync with songs and storytelling.
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