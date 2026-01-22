Noida Techie Death Case: Another FIR Against 5 Builders; NGT Seeks Replies From Authorities
NGT intervened after a new FIR was filed against builders, raising concerns over pollution, waterlogging, safety lapses and administrative negligence.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Noida: Police at the Knowledge Park police station, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have registered another First Information Report (FIR) against five builders, including MZ Wiztown owner Abhay Kumar, in connection with the death of a software engineer in Sector 150.
The case has been filed under multiple sections related to environmental protection, water pollution and public safety.
The accused named in the FIR are Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra and Nirmal Kumar. All of them are partners in a commercial plot in Sector 150, where an unsafe, waterlogged pit had allegedly been excavated without adequate safety measures.
Heavy police deployment has been made at the site amid speculation that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may visit the victim’s family and inspect the location.
Another FIR Over Environmental And Pollution Law Violations
According to officials, the fresh FIR was registered against the builders of Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd for alleged violations of environmental and water pollution laws.
The case has been lodged under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; and Sections 290, 270 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
In his complaint, sub-inspector Regal Kumar stated that during patrolling on January 20, police found a “very large and wide pit” at plot number SC-02/A3 in Sector 150, close to a public road. The pit appeared to have been dug using heavy machinery and had remained waterlogged for several years.
The FIR noted that prolonged stagnation of water had caused severe pollution, turning the water muddy, while rainwater had carried garbage into the pit, worsening air pollution and posing serious risks to public health.
Police also found that no fencing, warning signs or safety arrangements had been put in place. Leaving such a deep, open and waterlogged pit near a public road for a long period was described as a serious threat to human life and a public nuisance.
ACP (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay said, “The FIR has been registered against five builders. Further investigation is underway.”
NGT Takes Suo motu cognisance, seeks replies from authorities
Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of Yuvraj’s death in a waterlogged trench in Sector 150, which has raised serious concerns over prolonged administrative inaction and environmental non-compliance.
In an order passed on Thursday, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, registered an Original Application based on a newspaper report titled “Noida CEO Removed, CM Orders SIT Probe into Techie’s Drowning”.
The Tribunal noted that Yuvraj Mehta reportedly fell into a water-filled trench while navigating a sharp, right-angled turn in foggy conditions at a commercial site. It was observed that the land, originally allotted for a private mall project, had, over nearly a decade, turned into a pond due to unchecked accumulation of rainwater and wastewater from nearby housing societies.
The bench further recorded that a stormwater management plan had been prepared by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department in 2015, proposing a head regulator to divert excess water into the Hindon river. Funds of Rs 13.05 lakh were released by the Noida Authority in 2016 for survey and design work, but the project was never executed.
This failure, the Tribunal noted, led to persistent waterlogging in the area, flooding basements of nearby societies and increasing the risk of backflow during swelling of the Hindon River.
Taking a prima facie view, the NGT said the facts pointed to violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and raised substantial questions about the implementation of statutory environmental obligations.
The Tribunal has impleaded the Noida Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh, the Principal Secretary (Environment), and the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate as respondents, and has directed all of them to file affidavits before the next hearing.
SIT Probing Case, Arrests Soon: Police
The new FIR comes even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government continued its probe for the third consecutive day.
Officials said the SIT has sought detailed information from multiple departments of the Noida Authority, including the civil, projects and traffic cells, regarding construction activities in Sector 150, especially near the spot where the software engineer drowned. The three-member team is expected to submit its report by Saturday, SIT head ADG (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar had earlier said.
Meanwhile, DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya said a special committee has been formed to arrest the remaining accused. “Teams have been deployed and raids are being conducted at possible locations. All accused will be arrested soon,” he said.
Police added that Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, who was earlier arrested, has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.
Rahul Gandhi To Likely Visit The Site
Security has been intensified near the spot in Sector 150 where Yuvraj Mehta drowned. The number of police personnel at the site is being gradually increased under the supervision of three ACP-level officers.
On Thursday, PAC personnel, civil police and women police staff were deployed to prevent public movement near the pit and to ensure no evidence is tampered with.
Officials said that with leaders from various political parties visiting the area, the possibility of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival is also being considered, prompting heightened security arrangements.
