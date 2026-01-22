ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida Techie Death Case: Another FIR Against 5 Builders; NGT Seeks Replies From Authorities

Noida: Police at the Knowledge Park police station, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have registered another First Information Report (FIR) against five builders, including MZ Wiztown owner Abhay Kumar, in connection with the death of a software engineer in Sector 150.

The case has been filed under multiple sections related to environmental protection, water pollution and public safety.

The accused named in the FIR are Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra and Nirmal Kumar. All of them are partners in a commercial plot in Sector 150, where an unsafe, waterlogged pit had allegedly been excavated without adequate safety measures.

Heavy police deployment has been made at the site amid speculation that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may visit the victim’s family and inspect the location.

Another FIR Over Environmental And Pollution Law Violations

According to officials, the fresh FIR was registered against the builders of Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd for alleged violations of environmental and water pollution laws.

The case has been lodged under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; and Sections 290, 270 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, sub-inspector Regal Kumar stated that during patrolling on January 20, police found a “very large and wide pit” at plot number SC-02/A3 in Sector 150, close to a public road. The pit appeared to have been dug using heavy machinery and had remained waterlogged for several years.

The FIR noted that prolonged stagnation of water had caused severe pollution, turning the water muddy, while rainwater had carried garbage into the pit, worsening air pollution and posing serious risks to public health.

Police also found that no fencing, warning signs or safety arrangements had been put in place. Leaving such a deep, open and waterlogged pit near a public road for a long period was described as a serious threat to human life and a public nuisance.

ACP (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay said, “The FIR has been registered against five builders. Further investigation is underway.”

NGT Takes Suo motu cognisance, seeks replies from authorities

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of Yuvraj’s death in a waterlogged trench in Sector 150, which has raised serious concerns over prolonged administrative inaction and environmental non-compliance.

In an order passed on Thursday, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, registered an Original Application based on a newspaper report titled “Noida CEO Removed, CM Orders SIT Probe into Techie’s Drowning”.