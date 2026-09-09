ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida Student Gets Preventive Notice For Participating In Jantar Mantar Agitation

Noida: A Gautam Buddha University (GBU) student was issued a notice asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh as a preventive measure to ensure that he maintained peace, after police alleged that he encouraged other students to join the recent CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, officials said on Tuesday.

A "peace-bond notice" is not a punishment or a declaration that a person is guilty. It is a preventive step under which authorities can require a person to give a financial undertaking that they will maintain peace and avoid activities that could lead to a disturbance. The notice issued to the student was later revoked, police said.

The student, Akshat Tripathi, however, denied the allegations and said he had participated in the protest peacefully and was not attending university classes at the time.

The notice was issued on September 4 by the Office of the Executive Magistrate, Third, Greater Noida Commissionerate, under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following proceedings initiated under sections 126 and 135 by the assistant commissioner of police.

The notice said there were grounds to believe that Tripathi was encouraging university students to join a protest proposed by the "CJP party" (Cockroach Janata Party) and was spreading information which police described as "anti-government and misleading".

According to the notice, such activities could spark tensions and or disturb public order. Tripathi was issued a show-cause notice asking why he should not be ordered to maintain peace for six months by furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and sureties of an equal amount from two local solvent persons. A hearing was scheduled for September 5.

According to the police report submitted by sub-inspector Shiva Pandey of Ecotech-1 police station and forwarded by the station house officer, Tripathi, originally from Jhunsi in Prayagraj and currently residing in the Ecotech-1 area, is a student of GBU.