ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida International Airport Inaugurated, But Faces Connectivity Questions

Noida: With the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026, India's aviation landscape has taken a major leap. But a pressing question remains: How easy is it for commuters to actually reach the airport?

While the airport has been formally inaugurated and domestic flight operations are expected to begin soon, the lack of seamless connectivity has already sparked widespread debate. Despite the scale and ambition of the project, there is currently no direct Metro, rail or even dedicated bus service to the airport, forcing travellers to depend largely on cabs and private vehicles.

For years, flyers across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have relied on Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. However, the operationalisation of Jewar Airport offers a much-needed alternative, especially for residents of Noida, Ghaziabad and western Uttar Pradesh. Many locals are already excited about the new facility, expecting shorter travel times, reduced congestion and savings on fuel.

Connectivity Gap: No Metro, Train Or Bus Yet

At present, there is no direct metro connectivity to Noida International Airport. Passengers can travel only up to the Botanical Garden or Noida Sector 35 via Metro, and from there rely on last-mile options such as taxis or informal electric bus services along the Yamuna Expressway.

Notably, there is no structured bus or train connectivity yet. This lack of planning has raised questions about whether adequate transport infrastructure should have been in place before inaugurating such a large-scale project.

Officials, however, indicate that connectivity improvements, including road upgrades and proposed metro links, will be implemented in phases.

Taxi Costs, Travel Time And Real Comparisons

From Connaught Place (Delhi):

Jewar Airport is about 80 km away and takes close to 2 hours by road. Cab fares via Ola/Uber are around Rs 1,200. In contrast, IGI Airport is just 45 minutes away and costs roughly Rs 300, making it more convenient for central Delhi residents.

From Ghaziabad (Rajnagar):

The distance to Jewar is about 75 km, with a travel time of around 1 hour 40 minutes. Cab fares range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300. While IGI Airport is closer at 51 km, it often takes up to 2.5 hours due to Delhi’s traffic congestion. For Ghaziabad residents, Jewar is likely to be faster and more practical.

From Noida Extension: