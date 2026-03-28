Noida International Airport Inaugurated, But Faces Connectivity Questions
Jewar Airport opens, but the absence of public transport forces reliance on taxis, raising concerns about planning and connectivity gaps, reports Shaihzad Abid.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST|
Updated : March 28, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Noida: With the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026, India's aviation landscape has taken a major leap. But a pressing question remains: How easy is it for commuters to actually reach the airport?
While the airport has been formally inaugurated and domestic flight operations are expected to begin soon, the lack of seamless connectivity has already sparked widespread debate. Despite the scale and ambition of the project, there is currently no direct Metro, rail or even dedicated bus service to the airport, forcing travellers to depend largely on cabs and private vehicles.
For years, flyers across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have relied on Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. However, the operationalisation of Jewar Airport offers a much-needed alternative, especially for residents of Noida, Ghaziabad and western Uttar Pradesh. Many locals are already excited about the new facility, expecting shorter travel times, reduced congestion and savings on fuel.
Connectivity Gap: No Metro, Train Or Bus Yet
At present, there is no direct metro connectivity to Noida International Airport. Passengers can travel only up to the Botanical Garden or Noida Sector 35 via Metro, and from there rely on last-mile options such as taxis or informal electric bus services along the Yamuna Expressway.
Notably, there is no structured bus or train connectivity yet. This lack of planning has raised questions about whether adequate transport infrastructure should have been in place before inaugurating such a large-scale project.
Officials, however, indicate that connectivity improvements, including road upgrades and proposed metro links, will be implemented in phases.
Taxi Costs, Travel Time And Real Comparisons
From Connaught Place (Delhi):
Jewar Airport is about 80 km away and takes close to 2 hours by road. Cab fares via Ola/Uber are around Rs 1,200. In contrast, IGI Airport is just 45 minutes away and costs roughly Rs 300, making it more convenient for central Delhi residents.
From Ghaziabad (Rajnagar):
The distance to Jewar is about 75 km, with a travel time of around 1 hour 40 minutes. Cab fares range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300. While IGI Airport is closer at 51 km, it often takes up to 2.5 hours due to Delhi’s traffic congestion. For Ghaziabad residents, Jewar is likely to be faster and more practical.
From Noida Extension:
The airport is about 60 km away, a 1 hour 15 minute drive, with cab fares around Rs 800. Reaching IGI Airport can take over 2 hours, making Jewar both cost-effective and time-saving for this region.
Seven-seater vehicles for group travel are expected to cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500.
For central Delhi commuters, IGI Airport may still remain the preferred choice, but for residents in NCR outskirts and western Uttar Pradesh, Jewar Airport could be a more convenient and efficient option.
Future Connectivity To Boost Access
Infrastructure upgrades are expected to significantly improve access. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is being linked to the Yamuna Expressway, which could reduce travel time from Ghaziabad to just 45 minutes. This will allow travellers from western Uttar Pradesh to bypass Delhi traffic entirely.
The airport, being developed in phases, is expected to handle millions of passengers annually and is projected to become one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs, boosting regional connectivity and economic growth.
SP Slams Jewar Airport Over Connectivity Gaps
In a recent post, Dr Anurag Bhadouria, Samajwadi Party (SP) national spokesperson, raised critical concerns regarding the Noida International Airport. While the facility is ready for domestic flight operations, Bhadouria highlighted a severe lack of affordable public transport, noting that travellers from Delhi face taxi fares of Rs 1,400-1,700. He pointed out that despite the project's completion, there is currently no connectivity via Metro, trains, or even basic bus services.
नोएडा में जेवर इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट तैयार है,— Dr Anurag bhadouria (@anuragspparty) March 28, 2026
घरेलू विमानों का परिचालन किया जाना है, लेकिन एयरपोर्ट तक पहुंचेंगे कैसे?
दिल्ली से कैब का किराया 1400 से 1700 रुपये है,
मेट्रो या किसी भी दूसरी तरह की ट्रेन से कनेक्टिविटी नहीं है,
यहां तक कि बस की भी कनेक्टिविटी नहीं है।
क्या एयरपोर्ट… pic.twitter.com/TV29QeJRTn
Ground Voices: Demand Already Picking Up
Travel operators say demand has started building even before operations begin.
Deepak Kasana, operator of Deepak Tour and Travels, said, "We are receiving calls from individuals as well as companies for taxi services even before operations begin. From Ghaziabad, the fare to IGI Airport is around Rs 1,500, while to Jewar it is between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000. Seven-seater vehicles will cost around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. However, travel time to Jewar will be shorter, around 1.5 hours compared to nearly 2.5 hours for IGI."
Industrialist Arun Sharma highlighted the broader economic impact, saying, "Asia's largest international airport has begun in Uttar Pradesh. It will significantly boost investment and industrial growth in Ghaziabad and western UP."
Local resident Kamaldeep added, "Travel time to Jewar will be shorter, and even check-in and check-out processes are expected to be faster. Avoiding Delhi traffic is a big advantage."
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