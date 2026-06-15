Noida International Airport Brings Relief To Travellers By Shortening Long Journeys
The Noida airport would prove to be a boon for residents of western Uttar Pradesh as well as Delhi-NCR, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The commissioning of Noida International Airport has improved a significant infrastructure in the region’s aviation, offering fresh hope to millions of travelers seeking better connectivity and greater convenience. It is expected to transform air travel across Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), the airport promises to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and improve accessibility for passengers.
Till now, air travelers from several districts of Uttar Pradesh depended on Delhi’s IGI Airport for domestic and international flights. Reaching the airport often meant navigating heavy traffic and setting aside an additional two to three hours for the journey, adding to the stress and cost of travel but the new airport at Jewar changes that situation. This newly operational airport situated in Uttar Pradesh's Jawer offers an alternative option much closer to the passenger's residence.
Expressing his delight at having an international airport much closer to his hometown, Agra-based businessman Chandra Prakash said the Jewar airport would prove to be a boon for residents of western Uttar Pradesh as well as Delhi-NCR.
“This airport will greatly benefit people living in nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and even residents of Delhi by making air travel more convenient. I am in the shoe business and frequently travel both within India and abroad. Earlier, I had to spend an additional three to four hours reaching IGI Airport from Agra. This time, however, I reached Noida International Airport in just about two half hours without any hassle,” he told ETV Bharat.
Chandra Prakash said the new airport would help travelers save valuable time and reduce transportation costs. “I am hopeful that the airport will enable people to avoid long journeys to catch flights, resulting in savings in both time and fuel consumption,” he added.
He further said that he was waiting for the first flight from Noida airport. Now, he will first fly to Amritsar from here.
Expressing similar enthusiasm, another traveler, Mohit Lachwani, who was waiting to board a flight to Amritsar, said the new airport would be a major relief for people across Uttar Pradesh.
Showing his ticket to ETV Bharat, Lachwani said he travelled from Agra early in the morning to catch his flight. “I am travelling to Amritsar for tourism. The availability of an airport closer to our region has made the journey much more convenient and less tiring,” he said.
Lachwani believes the airport will play a transformative role in the region’s development. “This new infrastructure will bring prosperity to the surrounding areas and benefit lakhs of travelers by providing them with air connectivity closer to their homes. It will save both time and effort for passengers who previously had to travel long distances to board flights,” he added.
For Gyanendra Sharma, a farmer whose land was acquired for the development of Noida International Airport, the inaugural flight carried special significance. Invited to be among the passengers on the first flight to Lucknow, Sharma described the occasion as a proud moment for local farmers.
“Today, farmers whose lands were acquired for the airport project have been invited in recognition of their contribution to a development initiative of national importance. I am very happy that such a world-class airport has come up near our village,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
He expressed optimism about the long-term benefits the project would bring to the region. “The airport will not only improve connectivity but also boost business activities and create employment opportunities for local youth. It is a development that will benefit future generations,” he said.
During the flag off event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh which is opened for commercial flights operations is being developed as a comprehensive transport hub that will seamlessly integrate air, road and metro connectivity, enhancing travel convenience for millions of passengers.
He further said that currently flights for four routes have been started, later there will be 12 routes and more.
According to IndiGo, it commenced flight operations from the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) on Monday, becoming the first airline to operate from the National Capital Region’s newest airport. The first flight arrived at NIA from Lucknow today, while the first departure was to Bengaluru shortly thereafter.
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