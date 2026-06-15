ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida International Airport Brings Relief To Travellers By Shortening Long Journeys

New Delhi: The commissioning of Noida International Airport has improved a significant infrastructure in the region’s aviation, offering fresh hope to millions of travelers seeking better connectivity and greater convenience. It is expected to transform air travel across Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), the airport promises to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and improve accessibility for passengers.

Till now, air travelers from several districts of Uttar Pradesh depended on Delhi’s IGI Airport for domestic and international flights. Reaching the airport often meant navigating heavy traffic and setting aside an additional two to three hours for the journey, adding to the stress and cost of travel but the new airport at Jewar changes that situation. This newly operational airport situated in Uttar Pradesh's Jawer offers an alternative option much closer to the passenger's residence.

Expressing his delight at having an international airport much closer to his hometown, Agra-based businessman Chandra Prakash said the Jewar airport would prove to be a boon for residents of western Uttar Pradesh as well as Delhi-NCR.

“This airport will greatly benefit people living in nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and even residents of Delhi by making air travel more convenient. I am in the shoe business and frequently travel both within India and abroad. Earlier, I had to spend an additional three to four hours reaching IGI Airport from Agra. This time, however, I reached Noida International Airport in just about two half hours without any hassle,” he told ETV Bharat.

Chandra Prakash said the new airport would help travelers save valuable time and reduce transportation costs. “I am hopeful that the airport will enable people to avoid long journeys to catch flights, resulting in savings in both time and fuel consumption,” he added.

He further said that he was waiting for the first flight from Noida airport. Now, he will first fly to Amritsar from here.

Expressing similar enthusiasm, another traveler, Mohit Lachwani, who was waiting to board a flight to Amritsar, said the new airport would be a major relief for people across Uttar Pradesh.

Showing his ticket to ETV Bharat, Lachwani said he travelled from Agra early in the morning to catch his flight. “I am travelling to Amritsar for tourism. The availability of an airport closer to our region has made the journey much more convenient and less tiring,” he said.