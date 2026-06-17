ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida International Airport Begins Freight Operations With Arrival Of First Cargo Flight

Noida: The Noida International Airport (NIA) began freight operations with the arrival of the first cargo plane on Wednesday, two days after starting commercial passenger flights on June 15. The first cargo flight, a Boeing 737-800F operated by Afcom Holdings between Chennai and Noida, was welcomed with a water cannon salute at the airport's cargo hub.

AISATS Multi Modal Cargo Hub (MMCH) at NIA handled the domestic freighter flight at its integrated cargo terminal, with the aircraft carrying nearly 20 tonnes of mixed cargo, including perishables, consolidation shipments, auto components and mobile devices.

This marked a major step towards establishing NIA as a logistics gateway for northern India by integrating air cargo handling, warehousing and multimodal connectivity, officials said. AISATS Chief Executive Officer Ramanathan Rajamani said the handling of the first freighter flight marked "the beginning of a new chapter in India's cargo and logistics journey".

"As supply chains become increasingly time-sensitive and interconnected, the need for integrated logistics infrastructure has never been greater.

"The MMCH has been developed to bring cargo handling, warehousing and multimodal connectivity onto a single platform, enabling faster, smarter and more efficient movement of goods," he said.

Rajamani said the logistics facility would strengthen trade flows, support businesses across north India and contribute to India's growing role in global commerce. Afcom Holdings Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Parsuraman said the Chennai-Noida-Chennai freighter service was a milestone for the company and the country's air cargo ecosystem.

"Partnering with AISATS at the Multi Modal Cargo Hub allows us to leverage integrated infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency and reliability," he said.