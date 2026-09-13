ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida DM Moves SC Against Allahabad HC Order Reprimanding Her For Student's Detention Under NSA

New Delhi: Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam has moved the Supreme Court against an Allahabad High Court order which directed that a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh be deducted from her salary over the detention of a student under the National Security Act during the Noida workers' protest in April.

On September 2, the high court quashed the detention of Akriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate, who was taken into custody under the National Security Act in connection with the Noida workers' protest in April.

Allowing Chaudhary's habeas corpus petition challenging her arrest, the high court found that the detention was based on a story "concocted" by the state and directed her immediate release if her arrest was not warranted in any other case. It had strongly criticised the manner in which the detention order was passed by Roopam and warned that continued "despotic" conduct by "errant" bureaucracy could reduce Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian dystopia.

It also awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to Chaudhary and directed that the amount be recovered from the salary of Roopam, who passed the detention order, as well as other officers responsible right down to the SHO. On September 9, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that an appeal would be filed against the high court decision quashing the detention order.