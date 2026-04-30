ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida Court Strikes: SC Asks HC Panel To Take Action Against Bar Leaders For Abstaining From Work

New Delhi: Taking note of the repeated strikes at the Gautam Buddha Nagar district court, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the committee of judges at the Allahabad High Court to take action against Bar Association officials on receipt of a report from the district judge. A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued the order while hearing a case filed by Virendra Singh.

The apex court noted with concern that the Gautam Buddha Nagar Bar Association has continued to pass resolutions for abstaining from work, despite a Supreme Court judgment in December 2024 explicitly restraining district bar associations from doing so.

During the proceedings, CJI Kant said that the president of Gautam Buddha Nagar Bar Association has repeatedly ignored the court's direction.