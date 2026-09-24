ETV Bharat / bharat

Greater Noida Bus Fire Tragedy: 19 Unpaid Challans, Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine Pending Before 9 Lives Lost

New Delhi: The sleeper bus enroute to Mahoba from New Delhi which caught fire near the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida that killed 9 people has been found to be persistently violating traffic rules.

A complaint filed with the police has alleged negligence on the part of the bus driver and conductor for failing to stop the bus in time despite warnings from passengers. Nine passengers met a tragic end after a fire broke out in a sleeper bus on the Yamuna Expressway.

Past records of traffic rule violations involving the AC sleeper bus (BR 32 PA 4687), which was en route from Delhi to Mahoba, have also come to light.

Official records have revealed that the bus was being operated with a persistent disregard for regulations. According to the records, 61 traffic challans were issued against it between April 13, 2023, and August 19, 2026.

Of these, 19 challans remain unpaid, with the total outstanding amount standing at ₹1.75 lakh. Records indicate that two challans were issued in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on August 19, 2026.