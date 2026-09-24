Greater Noida Bus Fire Tragedy: 19 Unpaid Challans, Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine Pending Before 9 Lives Lost
Records suggest the bus was being operated with persistent disregard for regulations with 61 traffic challans issued against it.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The sleeper bus enroute to Mahoba from New Delhi which caught fire near the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida that killed 9 people has been found to be persistently violating traffic rules.
A complaint filed with the police has alleged negligence on the part of the bus driver and conductor for failing to stop the bus in time despite warnings from passengers. Nine passengers met a tragic end after a fire broke out in a sleeper bus on the Yamuna Expressway.
Past records of traffic rule violations involving the AC sleeper bus (BR 32 PA 4687), which was en route from Delhi to Mahoba, have also come to light.
Official records have revealed that the bus was being operated with a persistent disregard for regulations. According to the records, 61 traffic challans were issued against it between April 13, 2023, and August 19, 2026.
Of these, 19 challans remain unpaid, with the total outstanding amount standing at ₹1.75 lakh. Records indicate that two challans were issued in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on August 19, 2026.
One involved a pending fine of ₹18,500 for a violation related to the vehicle's classification (stage carriage/contract carriage), while the other carries a pending fine of ₹15,000 for allowing an unlicensed individual to drive the vehicle.
Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Gautam Buddha Nagar RTO office, said that the investigation revealed the bus's height exceeded prescribed standards.
"Although the bus was equipped with an emergency exit, a sleeper berth was positioned directly over it, likely hindering passenger evacuation during the emergency. Cosmetic products were also found stored inside the bus," said Gupta.
Bus number BR 32 PA 8647 belongs to Raj Kalpana Travels and operates from Madhya Pradesh. While the bus runs from the Kashmiri Gate Bus Depot in New Delhi, it is registered in the Madhubani district of Bihar. The fitness certificate of the bus was issued in Rajasthan, and its pollution certificate in Haryana.
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