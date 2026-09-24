ETV Bharat / bharat

Greater Noida Bus Fire Tragedy: 19 Unpaid Challans, Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine Pending Before 9 Lives Lost

Records suggest the bus was being operated with persistent disregard for regulations with 61 traffic challans issued against it.

Double-decker sleeper bus catches fire near Yamuna Expressway
Double-decker sleeper bus catches fire near Yamuna Expressway (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The sleeper bus enroute to Mahoba from New Delhi which caught fire near the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida that killed 9 people has been found to be persistently violating traffic rules.

A complaint filed with the police has alleged negligence on the part of the bus driver and conductor for failing to stop the bus in time despite warnings from passengers. Nine passengers met a tragic end after a fire broke out in a sleeper bus on the Yamuna Expressway.

Past records of traffic rule violations involving the AC sleeper bus (BR 32 PA 4687), which was en route from Delhi to Mahoba, have also come to light.

Official records have revealed that the bus was being operated with a persistent disregard for regulations. According to the records, 61 traffic challans were issued against it between April 13, 2023, and August 19, 2026.

Of these, 19 challans remain unpaid, with the total outstanding amount standing at ₹1.75 lakh. Records indicate that two challans were issued in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on August 19, 2026.

One involved a pending fine of ₹18,500 for a violation related to the vehicle's classification (stage carriage/contract carriage), while the other carries a pending fine of ₹15,000 for allowing an unlicensed individual to drive the vehicle.

Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Gautam Buddha Nagar RTO office, said that the investigation revealed the bus's height exceeded prescribed standards.

"Although the bus was equipped with an emergency exit, a sleeper berth was positioned directly over it, likely hindering passenger evacuation during the emergency. Cosmetic products were also found stored inside the bus," said Gupta.

Bus number BR 32 PA 8647 belongs to Raj Kalpana Travels and operates from Madhya Pradesh. While the bus runs from the Kashmiri Gate Bus Depot in New Delhi, it is registered in the Madhubani district of Bihar. The fitness certificate of the bus was issued in Rajasthan, and its pollution certificate in Haryana.

Also Read

  1. Greater Noida Bus Fire: 'Driver Was Smoking Cigarette And Ignored Passenger Concerns'; FIR Mentions Shocking Details
  2. 9 Deaths In Greater Noida Sleeper Bus Fire Draws Focus On Safety Norm Violations By Operators

TAGGED:

NOIDA BUS FIRE NEWS
AC SLEEPER BUS FIRE
CHALLANS AGAINST AC SLEEPER BUS
YAMUNA EXPRESSWAY BUS FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.