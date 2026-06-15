ETV Bharat / bharat

First Passenger Flight Lands In Noida Airport; IndiGo Official Terms It 'New Chapter In India's Aviation Story'

Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, officials of Noida International Airport and IndiGo during the flagging off of the first ceremonial IndiGo flight from Noida International Airport, in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. ( PTI )

Noida: Noida International Airport on Monday received its first landing with an IndiGo flight arriving from Lucknow, officials said.

The event was shortly followed by the first takeoff from the greenfield project by a flight to Lucknow. The plane carried 172 villagers from the Jewar region whose land was acquired by the state government for the first phase development of the airport.

With the commencement of the flight operation at Jewar, Delhi NCR joins a select group of global megacities served by multiple airports. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said what seemed impossible ten years ago was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that if India wants to become a developed nation, it must have a strong transport network. Modi laid the foundation stone for this airport on November 25, 2021. On March 28, 2026, he inaugurated the airport.

"We want to see Noida International Airport grow, not only as a transit hub or a hub for transportation, but as an aerotropolis. When we say aerotropolis, we want to see multiple industries come around this area and create a strong economic base, which is not only going to be catering to the country but also internationally," Naidu said.

IndiGo flight 6E 2278 took off from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7.12 am and landed at Noida International Airport at 7.58 am, according to airport officials.