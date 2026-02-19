ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ghooskhor Pandat' Row Ends As Filmmaker Drops Title, Supreme Court Disposes Of Petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdrew the title, assuring the top court that it would not be used in any manner.

Pandey informed the Supreme Court that he has unequivocally withdrawn the title of the film, and the same was appreciated by Supreme Court.

The apex court, while giving a quietus to the controversy, observed that nobody should be oversensitive, when a counsel raised an issue regarding the film's content and argued that the new title should not resemble the withdrawn title.

After the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, at the outset, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Pandey, informed the bench that his client is completely withdrawing the title.

He stated that the intent was not against any community and there was no intent to defame any community or hurt religious sentiments. "The protagonist’s nickname was pandat, and the movie is about a bad cop becoming a good cop. The storyline has nothing to do with a community," said Pandey’s counsel. Petitioner’s counsel argued that they have not decided new title so far.

The bench orally observed, "We understand the words 'panditya' and 'pandat'; there is some correlation, but to have panditya and pandat with Ghooskhor...”

The petitioner’s counsel said the court should direct that the film's title be withdrawn and contain no related content. Subsequently, Kaul said the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat’ is unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever, while the new title has not been finalised.

Petitioner’s counsel said that the new title has not been finalised, and that it should not be similar to the one that was withdrawn. A counsel asked, “How can they have a title which is not linked to the content of the film?" The bench said the producer has withdrawn the trailer of the film. "This will open Pandora’s box. Nobody should be over sensitive,” observed the bench, and also asked the counsel, raising issues with the content, "Have you seen the film?"