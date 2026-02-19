'Ghooskhor Pandat' Row Ends As Filmmaker Drops Title, Supreme Court Disposes Of Petition
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdrew the title, assuring the top court that it would not be used in any manner.
Pandey informed the Supreme Court that he has unequivocally withdrawn the title of the film, and the same was appreciated by Supreme Court.
The apex court, while giving a quietus to the controversy, observed that nobody should be oversensitive, when a counsel raised an issue regarding the film's content and argued that the new title should not resemble the withdrawn title.
After the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, at the outset, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Pandey, informed the bench that his client is completely withdrawing the title.
He stated that the intent was not against any community and there was no intent to defame any community or hurt religious sentiments. "The protagonist’s nickname was pandat, and the movie is about a bad cop becoming a good cop. The storyline has nothing to do with a community," said Pandey’s counsel. Petitioner’s counsel argued that they have not decided new title so far.
The bench orally observed, "We understand the words 'panditya' and 'pandat'; there is some correlation, but to have panditya and pandat with Ghooskhor...”
The petitioner’s counsel said the court should direct that the film's title be withdrawn and contain no related content. Subsequently, Kaul said the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat’ is unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever, while the new title has not been finalised.
Petitioner’s counsel said that the new title has not been finalised, and that it should not be similar to the one that was withdrawn. A counsel asked, “How can they have a title which is not linked to the content of the film?" The bench said the producer has withdrawn the trailer of the film. "This will open Pandora’s box. Nobody should be over sensitive,” observed the bench, and also asked the counsel, raising issues with the content, "Have you seen the film?"
Kaul said his client is not contesting it on the principles of free speech and requested the bench to put a quietus to the matter, citing that someone is filing an FIR somewhere and someone a case elsewhere.
The bench took note that Pandey filed an affidavit pursuant to its previous order, and his counsel has informed the bench that there is an unequivocal withdrawal of the title of the film, and a decision has been taken to think of a new title; therefore, the cause no longer survives. “Any future name given to the film should not be evocative of what is already expressed against,” said the bench.
“We find that Pandey has positively responded to the grievances ventilated by the petitioner before this court and has, in quick response, realised as to what may be the future consequences, if there is any kind of an adamant attitude on the part of Pandey. We find that the stand taken by Pandey is appropriate, having regard to facts and circumstances of this case," observed the bench, in its order.
The bench further said that since a decision has been taken to change the title of the film to any other suitable name, the writ petition does not call for any further consideration and the same stands disposed of. "It is expected there should be a quietus to this controversy in all respects," said the bench.
Last week, the apex court had criticised Pandey and said he cannot denigrate a section of society by using such a title. The top court was hearing a PIL filed by Atul Mishra, National Organisation Secretary of the Brahman Samaj of India, seeking directions to stay the release of the movie scheduled to stream on Netflix.
The plea had alleged that the movie title and storyline are prima facie offensive and derogatory, which portray the Brahmin community in a defamatory manner.
