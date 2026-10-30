No Written Arrest Grounds Not An Automatic Bail Pass, SC Cancels Espionage Accused's Bail
The bench said a careful examination of the material placed on record reveals that the constitutional and statutory requirements were duly satisfied at every stage.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that failure to furnish written grounds of arrest cannot, by itself, become an automatic ticket to bail, and nixed the relief granted to a man accused of espionage for allegedly passing sensitive military information to Pakistani intelligence operatives.
A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale, in a judgment delivered on October 28, said the High Court fell into error in treating an alleged procedural irregularity as an automatic ground for grant of regular bail, while completely ignoring the gravity of the offences under Sections 3 and 9 of the OSA, 1923, and Sections 152 and 238(b) of the BNS, as well as the material collected during investigation and placed on record.
The bench set aside the Rajasthan High Court’s order granting bail to Jhabra Ram. “In the circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the High Court was not justified in enlarging the Respondent on regular bail. The impugned judgment and order cannot be sustained in law and is liable to be set aside”, said the bench.
The High Court allowed the respondent’s regular bail application on the sole premise that the grounds of arrest were not furnished to him in writing before or at the time of remand proceedings. It held that oral intimation or disclosure recorded in the case diary does not satisfy Section 47 of the BNSS in light of Mihir Rajesh Shah v. State of Maharashtra (2026).
The apex court said it has no hesitation in observing that communicating the grounds of arrest is a crucial constitutional and statutory safeguard under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 47 of the BNSS. This safeguard is designed to ensure that an arrested person is promptly apprised of the reasons for apprehension so they can consult legal counsel, oppose remand, and seek legal remedies effectively, the bench added.
The bench said there can be no dispute as to the principles reflected in the judgments of this court in Pankaj Bansal (2024), Prabir Purkayastha (2024) and Mihir Rajesh Shah (2026), but the facts emerging from the material on record in the present case unequivocally establish that there was substantial and effective compliance with this mandate of law.
The bench said that in an application seeking regular bail under Section 483 of the BNSS, the court is mandated to consider well-settled statutory and judicial parameters, including: (i) the nature and gravity of the accusation; (ii) the severity of the punishment in the event of conviction; (iii) the danger of the accused absconding or tampering with evidence; and (iv) the overarching impact on public interest and national security.
“A hyper-technical objection regarding the form or mode of communicating grounds of arrest cannot be treated as a self-executing, blanket key to unlock regular bail, bypassing the core parameters governing bail jurisprudence”, said the bench.
The bench said a careful examination of the material placed on record reveals that the constitutional and statutory requirements were duly satisfied at every stage.
The bench noted that prior to formal arrest, statutory notices dated 23rd January, 2026 and 26th January, 2026 issued under Section 8(1) of the OSA, 1923 were served upon the respondent, putting him on notice regarding the ongoing investigation into unauthorised transmission of classified military data. “Immediately upon arrest on 30th January, 2026 at 04:00 PM, the specific factual basis of his apprehension, which includes, namely, espionage and transmitting photographs, videos, and strategic troop movements in Pokhran and Jaisalmer to foreign handlers, was communicated to him”, noted the bench.
The bench said the High Court noted upon a perusal of the case diary that the respondent was informed by the concerned police officer of the factum and basis of his arrest, as contemplated under Section 47 of the BNSS.
The bench noted that the arrest memo records that, on the basis of the technical examination report of his mobile phone and his interrogation, he was found to be in contact, through his WhatsApp number, with the WhatsApp numbers of handlers of a Pakistani intelligence agency in exchange for money. “And to have transmitted photographs and videos of strategic importance relating to the Indian Army, along with information regarding army movements. This material, which itself constitutes the ground of arrest, was thus informed to the respondent at the time of his arrest”, noted the bench
“The record clearly reflects that the respondent was fully cognizant of the grounds for his apprehension and was effectively represented by counsel at the stage of remand. The substantive mandate of Article 22(1) thus stands meaningfully fulfilled, with no demonstrable prejudice having been suffered”, said the bench.
The bench said in the absence of demonstrable prejudice or denial of an opportunity to defend, an alleged procedural defect in the mode of service cannot ipso facto invalidate detention or entitle an accused to regular bail, more so in cases involving grave allegations of espionage affecting national security and sovereign integrity.
“The regular bail granted to the respondent, Jhabra Ram, stands cancelled. The respondent is directed to surrender before the trial court / investigating agency within a period of two weeks from today, failing which the appellant-state shall take him into custody forthwith in accordance with law”, said the bench.
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