ETV Bharat / bharat

No Written Arrest Grounds Not An Automatic Bail Pass, SC Cancels Espionage Accused's Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that failure to furnish written grounds of arrest cannot, by itself, become an automatic ticket to bail, and nixed the relief granted to a man accused of espionage for allegedly passing sensitive military information to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale, in a judgment delivered on October 28, said the High Court fell into error in treating an alleged procedural irregularity as an automatic ground for grant of regular bail, while completely ignoring the gravity of the offences under Sections 3 and 9 of the OSA, 1923, and Sections 152 and 238(b) of the BNS, as well as the material collected during investigation and placed on record.

The bench set aside the Rajasthan High Court’s order granting bail to Jhabra Ram. “In the circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the High Court was not justified in enlarging the Respondent on regular bail. The impugned judgment and order cannot be sustained in law and is liable to be set aside”, said the bench.

The High Court allowed the respondent’s regular bail application on the sole premise that the grounds of arrest were not furnished to him in writing before or at the time of remand proceedings. It held that oral intimation or disclosure recorded in the case diary does not satisfy Section 47 of the BNSS in light of Mihir Rajesh Shah v. State of Maharashtra (2026).

The apex court said it has no hesitation in observing that communicating the grounds of arrest is a crucial constitutional and statutory safeguard under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 47 of the BNSS. This safeguard is designed to ensure that an arrested person is promptly apprised of the reasons for apprehension so they can consult legal counsel, oppose remand, and seek legal remedies effectively, the bench added.

The bench said there can be no dispute as to the principles reflected in the judgments of this court in Pankaj Bansal (2024), Prabir Purkayastha (2024) and Mihir Rajesh Shah (2026), but the facts emerging from the material on record in the present case unequivocally establish that there was substantial and effective compliance with this mandate of law.

The bench said that in an application seeking regular bail under Section 483 of the BNSS, the court is mandated to consider well-settled statutory and judicial parameters, including: (i) the nature and gravity of the accusation; (ii) the severity of the punishment in the event of conviction; (iii) the danger of the accused absconding or tampering with evidence; and (iv) the overarching impact on public interest and national security.

“A hyper-technical objection regarding the form or mode of communicating grounds of arrest cannot be treated as a self-executing, blanket key to unlock regular bail, bypassing the core parameters governing bail jurisprudence”, said the bench.