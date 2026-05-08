ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Witnesses Examined In The Trial For Around Two Months’, SC Disappointed In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its discontent regarding the non-production of witnesses in the ongoing trial against Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench said the status report filed before it by the Uttar Pradesh government assigned no reason whatsoever for the non-production of witnesses.

The bench observed that no witnesses had been examined in the trial for around two months. “We direct the presiding judge to take lawful measures to secure the presence of witnesses,” said the bench. The bench asked the trial court judge to endeavour to conclude the trial in a time-bound manner. The bench also asked the judge to file a status report.