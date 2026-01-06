ETV Bharat / bharat

No Witness Appears In 1984 Riot Case Against Jagdish Tytler; Hearing Deferred

Witness Manmohan Kaur was originally scheduled to appear today at the Rouse Avenue District Court, but she was unable to appear due to the death of a family member. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: No witness appeared in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday in the case filed against Jagdish Tytler, accused of the Pulbangash Gurdwara violence related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Due to the unavailability of Special Judge Jitendra Singh, the next hearing has been scheduled for January 20th. Witness Manmohan Kaur was originally scheduled to appear today, but she was unable to appear due to the death of a family member. It should be noted that the statement of witness Harpal Kaur Bedi was recorded on July 12, 2025. Harpal Kaur Bedi identified Tytler in court. Harpal Kaur Bedi had stated that she had received death threats from Tytler, and she had complained to the police, but no action was taken. Recounting the day of the incident, Kaur said that Jagdish Tytler came to the Pulbangash Gurdwara and incited the mob. Following Tytler's incitement, the mob burned the Gurdwara and killed three Sikhs.