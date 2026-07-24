'No Untreated Sewage Flows Into Ganga River In Holy Haridwar City': NMCG Tells NGT
NGT had sought a response from NMGC while hearing a petition on alleged discharge of untreated sewage in river Ganga in Hardwar, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has refuted allegations regarding the release of 'untreated sewage' into the Ganga river at various locations, including Har-ki-Pauri in the sacred city of Uttarakhand's Haridwar, which is connected with the faith of millions people across the country.
The government through its National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, categorically stated that no untreated wastewater is being discharged into the Ganga river from any drain in the holy city.
This revelation was made by the NMCG before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after the latter sought a response from it, while hearing a petition regarding alleged discharge of untreated sewage in river Ganga at multiple locations in Hardwar, including Har-ki-Pauri, Bhimgoda and Bhupatwala.
The petitioner alleged that sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not performing as per the norms and the untreated sewage is directly discharged by bypassing and illegally diverting it from the STPs.
What NMCG Says?
In its recent reply submitted before the Tribunal, a copy which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the NMCG stated that it has sanctioned five projects at different locations for creation of 82 million litres per day (MLD)of sewage treatment capacity and 150 kilo litres per day (KLD) of septage co-treatment capacity in Haridwar at an estimated cost of Rs 438.10 crore.
It informed that all the projects, including Interception and Diversion (I&D) works in different zones at Jagjeetpur and in zone F at Sarai, Haridwar have been completed, and are presently under Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The government's Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (UJS) is responsible for operation and Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam (UKPJN) is for execution of the projects.
The NMCG further said there are total five STPs in Haridwar city, having cumulative sewage treatment capacities of 145 MLD, along with a septage co-treatment capacity of 150 KLD.
Referring to the details provided by the UKPJN, it informed that all 22 drains identified in Hardwar city, discharging into the river Ganga have been intercepted and connected to existing STPs operated by it and the UJS.
The MMCG has claimed that no untreated wastewater is being discharged into the river Ganga from any drain in the city.
Mentioning about the compliance of STPs in Uttarakhand, it said that the monthly progress report of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB) for March, 2026 reveals that, out of 70 STPs in the state, 63 were operational during the reporting period.
Of these operational STPs, 62 were complying with the effluent discharge standards prescribed by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while one was found to be non-compliant. The remaining seven STPs were reported as non-operational due to seasonal closures and other constraints.
Expert's View
Environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan told ETV Bharat, "The Centre's categorical denial that untreated sewage is not entering the Ganga is very difficult to believe considering multiple independent findings over the years. Reports by the Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG), observations by the NGT, CPCB assessments, media and many independent surveys have repeatedly pointed to gaps in sewage treatment, underperforming STPs, and continued contamination of the holy river. "
She stated the CAG itself highlighted alarming levels of faecal coliform and E. coli bacteria at several stretches of the Ganga, which are clear indicators of sewage pollution and a serious public health concern.
The environmentalist asserted that instead of repeated denials, the government must embrace transparent, real-time monitoring, independent third-party audits, and take up accountability.
She said reviving the Ganga requires more than flagship programmes, it demands uninterrupted operation of STPs, interception of every drain, restoration of ecological flows, protection of its wetlands and floodplains, hefty fines and stricter enforcement on-ground against polluters, and active participation of local communities for creating awareness about the need for the river's health.
"In fact all of this is equally relevant for the many biologically degraded and ecologically stressed rivers across India. River rejuvenation must be driven by scientific evidence and facts, absolute transparency, and sustained governance, not by baseless declarations alone," Chauhan added.
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