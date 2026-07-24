ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Untreated Sewage Flows Into Ganga River In Holy Haridwar City': NMCG Tells NGT

File photo of devotees thronging Har Ki Pauri to take a dip in the Ganga on Kartika Purnima, in Haridwar ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Centre has refuted allegations regarding the release of 'untreated sewage' into the Ganga river at various locations, including Har-ki-Pauri in the sacred city of Uttarakhand's Haridwar, which is connected with the faith of millions people across the country.

The government through its National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, categorically stated that no untreated wastewater is being discharged into the Ganga river from any drain in the holy city.

This revelation was made by the NMCG before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after the latter sought a response from it, while hearing a petition regarding alleged discharge of untreated sewage in river Ganga at multiple locations in Hardwar, including Har-ki-Pauri, Bhimgoda and Bhupatwala.

The petitioner alleged that sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not performing as per the norms and the untreated sewage is directly discharged by bypassing and illegally diverting it from the STPs.

What NMCG Says?

In its recent reply submitted before the Tribunal, a copy which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the NMCG stated that it has sanctioned five projects at different locations for creation of 82 million litres per day (MLD)of sewage treatment capacity and 150 kilo litres per day (KLD) of septage co-treatment capacity in Haridwar at an estimated cost of Rs 438.10 crore.

It informed that all the projects, including Interception and Diversion (I&D) works in different zones at Jagjeetpur and in zone F at Sarai, Haridwar have been completed, and are presently under Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The government's Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (UJS) is responsible for operation and Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam (UKPJN) is for execution of the projects.

The NMCG further said there are total five STPs in Haridwar city, having cumulative sewage treatment capacities of 145 MLD, along with a septage co-treatment capacity of 150 KLD.

Referring to the details provided by the UKPJN, it informed that all 22 drains identified in Hardwar city, discharging into the river Ganga have been intercepted and connected to existing STPs operated by it and the UJS.