ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Trust In Kargil, No Body In Leh': Governance Hits Deadlock In Ladakh

Srinagar: Local governance is in doldrums in Ladakh as two powerful autonomous bodies are effectively defunct, threatening to derail development projects in the region.

While Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) in Leh is facing a vacuum due to long-overdue elections, its counterpart in Kargil is caught in a political slugfest.

In Leh, where the council was set up in 1995, the election is long overdue after the term of previous body expired in October 2025. Former LAHDC Leh chief executive councilor (CEC) and senior BJP leader Tashi Gyalson concedes the vacuum caused by the lack of democratic administrative body.

He attributes the delay in election to ongoing political dialogue between Ladakh bloc and Central government as political changes are anticipated in the region. Besides this, the recent creation of five new districts has also necessitated smaller councils.

“The political dynamics are expected to change with the clarity in dialogue. There is proposal for smaller councils in new districts and it will be followed by elections in Leh as well. But LG administration has tried to fill the vacuum and resolve the grievances of people. They deserve applause. Despite this, public representatives and elections has to be conducted,” Gyalson told ETV Bharat.

The election to the two elected bodies is held after every five years and each council is led by chairperson and executive council. While the chairperson possesses the rank of cabinet minister, the executive councilors are equivalent to a minister of state.

But correspondingly, the crisis in Kargil is entirely political. Ladakh Member of Parliament and National Conference leader Hanefa Jan blames the incumbent chief executive councilor for turning the LAHDC Kargil “defunct”.