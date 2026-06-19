'No Trust In Kargil, No Body In Leh': Governance Hits Deadlock In Ladakh
While LAHDC in Leh is facing a vacuum due to long-overdue elections, its counterpart in Kargil is caught in a political slugfest.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Local governance is in doldrums in Ladakh as two powerful autonomous bodies are effectively defunct, threatening to derail development projects in the region.
While Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) in Leh is facing a vacuum due to long-overdue elections, its counterpart in Kargil is caught in a political slugfest.
In Leh, where the council was set up in 1995, the election is long overdue after the term of previous body expired in October 2025. Former LAHDC Leh chief executive councilor (CEC) and senior BJP leader Tashi Gyalson concedes the vacuum caused by the lack of democratic administrative body.
He attributes the delay in election to ongoing political dialogue between Ladakh bloc and Central government as political changes are anticipated in the region. Besides this, the recent creation of five new districts has also necessitated smaller councils.
“The political dynamics are expected to change with the clarity in dialogue. There is proposal for smaller councils in new districts and it will be followed by elections in Leh as well. But LG administration has tried to fill the vacuum and resolve the grievances of people. They deserve applause. Despite this, public representatives and elections has to be conducted,” Gyalson told ETV Bharat.
The election to the two elected bodies is held after every five years and each council is led by chairperson and executive council. While the chairperson possesses the rank of cabinet minister, the executive councilors are equivalent to a minister of state.
But correspondingly, the crisis in Kargil is entirely political. Ladakh Member of Parliament and National Conference leader Hanefa Jan blames the incumbent chief executive councilor for turning the LAHDC Kargil “defunct”.
“The resolution submitted by 16 councilors against the chief executive councilor (Mohd Jaffar Akhoon) has been pending with the Ladakh administration for over a month now. This has affected the working of the council,” he told ETV Bharat.
Last month, the councilors submitted a no-confidence motion with the district magistrate Kargil against Akhoon after he refused to step down from the top post. The council is administered by National Conference and Congress coalition after they swept 2023 elections. Under the power sharing agreement, they agreed to hold chief executive councilor Kargil on rotation. For the first two and a half years the post is to be held by NC’s Akhoon followed by the Congress for the remaining period.
But the alliance developed fissures after Akhoon’s refused to step down, forcing 16 councilors to move no confidence resolution against him.
“The council is almost defunct and the capex budget for Kargil awaits nod due to the ongoing turmoil. If this continues, it will cause loss of working season which is already limited due to weather particularly in Drass and Zanskar (where the temperature nosedives to minus 30 degrees in winters). It will hit development works,” said Jan.
With the resolution pending with the Ladakh administration, Jan led a delegation of councilors and political leaders and met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to push for a floor test. But Akhoon defended to quit arguing the LADHC rules are ‘silent’ on a specific timeline for carrying out the floor test and accused Congress of trying to usurp the power.
“Ninety nine per cent councilors are supporting me and only a few Congress leaders are trying to seize the chair. They (Congress) want confrontation with the centre for their own interests and have no concern for people or development of Kargil,” he added.
In the last over two-and-half years, according to Akhoon, the common minimum programme and a coordination committee which could have resolved internal issues between the coalition partners was not formed. “I can’t leave the chair at this stage when situation is not normal in the region and also due to creation of five new districts,” he said.
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