ETV Bharat / bharat

No Treatment Without My Consent: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali After Activist Shifted To Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, before being shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday. ( PTI )

Her statement came after Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning after being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police. Wangchuk is conscious, his vital parameters are stable, and he has been admitted to the emergency ward under medical supervision.

In a post shared on X, Angmo said, "I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days."

New Delhi: Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Saturday urged doctors at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital not to administer any oral or intravenous treatment to her husband without the consent of his family and the medical team that had been monitoring his health during his 20-day hunger strike.

Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site early Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. "He is at Safdarjung Hospital. I forbid them from administering anything without my consent. No treatment should start without my consent. I hold everybody accountable if anything happens," Angmo told PTI.

Questioning the decision to hospitalise him, she claimed Wangchuk appeared fine on Friday. "Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32. Without my consent and my doctor's consent, nothing can be administered," she said.

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The Delhi Police has said that Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's orders. The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to vacate the place at the earliest peacefully."

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he remained determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, saying he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the hunger strike. "Governments have fallen over the price of onions. I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he had said in a video message.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. The Delhi High Court has been monitoring Wangchuk's medical condition and has directed that his health be regularly assessed and appropriate medical intervention be provided if required. (With inputs from PTI).