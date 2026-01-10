ETV Bharat / bharat

No Trace Of Kidnapped Daughter Of Murdered Dalit Woman In Meerut, Tensions Rise As Cops Stop Cong Delegation

Meerut: More than 50 hours have passed since the murder of a Dalit woman and the kidnapping of her 20-year-old daughter in Kapsad village, under the Sardhana police station area of Meerut in UP, but police have yet to locate the young woman.

The police has detained six people in connection with the case, but they are yet to apprehend the killer as well. Notably, after the family initially refused to perform the last rites of the deceased woman, it was carried out Friday evening in the presence of the police and administration.

Abduction, Murder And After

On January 8, Kapsad resident Mandeep reported the incident with police. He said his mother, Sunita, and his sister, Ruby (20), were heading toward the nearby forest as usual, when village resident Paras Som arrived and attempted to kidnap Ruby. When Sunita intervened, Som attacked her with a sharp weapon.

After Sunita died in hospital, tension in the village rose and sparked political unrest, following which, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada announced the formation of 10 teams of over 200 police officers to apprehend the accused.

Meanwhile, reinforcements have been deployed due to tensions rising in Kapsad village. The government and administration are on high alert, after receiving information that leaders of opposition parties were planning to visit the village.