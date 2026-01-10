No Trace Of Kidnapped Daughter Of Murdered Dalit Woman In Meerut, Tensions Rise As Cops Stop Cong Delegation
No social activists or political leaders of any party were allowed to enter Kapsad village; as SP, Bhim Army demand "bulldozer action" against accused.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Meerut: More than 50 hours have passed since the murder of a Dalit woman and the kidnapping of her 20-year-old daughter in Kapsad village, under the Sardhana police station area of Meerut in UP, but police have yet to locate the young woman.
The police has detained six people in connection with the case, but they are yet to apprehend the killer as well. Notably, after the family initially refused to perform the last rites of the deceased woman, it was carried out Friday evening in the presence of the police and administration.
Abduction, Murder And After
On January 8, Kapsad resident Mandeep reported the incident with police. He said his mother, Sunita, and his sister, Ruby (20), were heading toward the nearby forest as usual, when village resident Paras Som arrived and attempted to kidnap Ruby. When Sunita intervened, Som attacked her with a sharp weapon.
After Sunita died in hospital, tension in the village rose and sparked political unrest, following which, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada announced the formation of 10 teams of over 200 police officers to apprehend the accused.
Meanwhile, reinforcements have been deployed due to tensions rising in Kapsad village. The government and administration are on high alert, after receiving information that leaders of opposition parties were planning to visit the village.
In view of the rising tension in the village, barricades were erected to prevent outsiders from entering the village. All roads leading to Kapsad have also been blocked. Police and RAF teams are guarding every road into the village, and no political leaders or social workers are being allowed to enter it.
Congress Delegation Stopped; SP, Bhim Army Demand 'Bulldozer Action'
The police administration went on high alert after Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad, the President of Azad Samaj Party, scheduled a visit to Kapsad on Saturday. A Congress party delegation also arrived in Meerut to meet the victim's family, but when they reached Kapsad, police prevented them from entering. This led to some outpouring of anger.
Ali Asif Jama Rizvi, chairman of the Congress Committee's legal department, stated that a delegation of the party had gone to Kapsad to meet the Dalit family, but they were denied access. Manoj Rai, Alok Kumar, Savita Gautam, and Kiran Sharma, who were part of the delegation, stated that they had gone to console the victim's family, obtain complete information about the incident, and assist them in legal proceedings.
They also said that despite them providing the information to the authorities in advance, the delegation was denied access to the victim's family, which they condemned.
SP leaders and Bhim Army officials have, meanwhile, demanded the state government take "bulldozer action" against the accused. Leaders belonging to the ruling BJP have also expressed grief over the incident, and called it a heinous act, although some of them also said the Opposition was trying to blow the incident "out of proportion".
