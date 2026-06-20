ETV Bharat / bharat

No Third-Party Can Stake Claims Under Insurance Contract: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that an insurance contract is a strictly personal agreement between the insured and the insurer, and no third party can stake claims under it.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi on June 18 after dismissing an appeal by financier K. Prakashchand, who had sought insurance compensation for a vehicle that was stolen while in his custody after the borrower surrendered it due to loan defaults.

The appellant was represented by advocates T. V. S. Raghavendra Sreyas and Gayatri Gulati, and the respondent was represented by advocate Sakshi Mittal.

The bench noted that in this case, the nature of the agreement/endorsement between the appellant and the insured person was not clearly specified as a “hire-purchase”, “hypothecation” or “lease” agreement.

It noted that the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) rightly held there was no privity of contract between the financier Prakashchand (appellant) and the insurance company, as the agreement was solely between the appellant and the insured person, and the insurance company was not made a party to that agreement.

The court noted the appellant provided no document showing proof that the insured person had surrendered the vehicle to him. It said that the appellant has also failed to provide the details regarding the alleged theft, like the place, date and time as to when the alleged incident took place, and this conduct also cast aspersions on his own case.

The SC bench clarified that it was settled law that a contract of insurance is a personal contract only between the insured and the insurance company, and no third party can raise any claims under that contract.

“In the present case also, even if we assume that the insured person had surrendered the vehicle to the appellant, then also the fact remains that the appellant cannot be considered as the owner of the vehicle and hence, the insurance company could not be forced to indemnify the appellant herein,” said the SC.