No Tableaux Of Jharkhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra, NE States This Republic Day

Jharkhand's tableau during the 76th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi in 2025 ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As many as 30 tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), and 13 Central government departments will be participating in this year’s Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on the themes: "The Mantra Of Freedom Is Vande Mataram", and "The Mantra Of Prosperity Is Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

However, states like Jharkhand, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and some states from the Northeast won't be present, as the government has a tableaux rotation policy to ensures all states and UTs get a chance to participate over time.

Selected States, UTs, Central Govt Depts

With the core theme marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, and a focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the 30 selected tableaux will highlight unity, self-reliance, and inclusive national progress.

States and UTs that will be present include Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Air Headquarters, Naval Headquarters, the Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA & NDRF), Ministry of Home Affairs (BPRD), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Power, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will present their tableaux at this years Republic Day parade.

States, UTs Not Participating

Prominent states and UTs not participating with tableaux this time include Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Goa, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the past, the tableau selection has drawn controversy, with the Defence Ministry in 2024 proposing a roll-over plan for states and UTs to showcase their tableaus. A three-year agreement was signed for 2024, 2025 and 2026, under which every state and UT would get a chance to present at least once during the three years.

Reasons For Not Getting Selected

Besides the rotation policy, the Defence Ministry's screening committee follows an elaborate mechanism to select participants for the parade. The committee, composed of artists and Padma awardees representing various fields, decides on the theme, aesthetics and criteria, and screens proposals from various states, UTs and departments.