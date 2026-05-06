No Support For TVK Under Any Circumstances, Says AIADMK
TVK Still Requires Support Of 5 MLAs To Prove Its majority In Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Chennai: KP Munusamy, a senior leader of the AIADMK, has categorically stated that the party will not extend its support to the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under any circumstances.
In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the TVK emerged as the single largest party, having secured 108 seats. Given that 118 seats are required to demonstrate a majority, the TVK is currently seeking support from various other parties in order to form the government.
In this context, the Congress which contested the elections in an alliance with the DMK—has now extended its support to the TVK, led by actor Vijay. Amidst these developments, speculations arose suggesting that certain AIADMK legislators who had won their seats were inclined to offer their support to the TVK.
Consequently, Edappadi Palaniswami held an urgent consultation this evening at his residence on Greenways Road here with the newly elected AIADMK legislators and senior party functionaries.
Key AIADMK functionaries including SP Velumani, MR Vijayabhaskar, C. Vijayabhaskar, CV Shanmugam, and AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy participated in this consultative meeting. The meeting lasted for approximately two hours.
KP Munusamy told reporters, "Reports are circulating that the AIADMK is extending its support to the TVK to form the government. This news is completely false. The AIADMK is a massive movement. Founded by 'Puratchi Thalaivar' M G Ramachandran and safeguarded by 'Puratchi Thalaivi' J Jayalalitha, this movement is currently functioning with great dignity and excellence under the leadership of our party's General Secretary, Edappadi Palaniswami. I wish to declare—with the explicit authorisation of Edappadi—that under no circumstances has the AIADMK extended its support to the TVK."