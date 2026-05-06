ETV Bharat / bharat

No Support For TVK Under Any Circumstances, Says AIADMK

Chennai: KP Munusamy, a senior leader of the AIADMK, has categorically stated that the party will not extend its support to the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under any circumstances.

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the TVK emerged as the single largest party, having secured 108 seats. Given that 118 seats are required to demonstrate a majority, the TVK is currently seeking support from various other parties in order to form the government.

In this context, the Congress which contested the elections in an alliance with the DMK—has now extended its support to the TVK, led by actor Vijay. Amidst these developments, speculations arose suggesting that certain AIADMK legislators who had won their seats were inclined to offer their support to the TVK.