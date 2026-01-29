ETV Bharat / bharat

No Stay On Trial Court Proceedings In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday clarified there was no stay on proceedings in the trial court in the sexual harassment case by several women wrestlers against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the statement while listing the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief's plea to quash the FIR and charges framed against him for a hearing on April 21.

The judge deferred hearing on the petition after the counsel for the petitioner sought an adjournment and called for the trial court record on the next date of hearing. As Singh's lawyer sought an accommodation on the ground that the main counsel was not available, the court questioned why the matter was yet to be argued by the petitioner.

"Why are you not arguing this? Since you have filed it, this matter has not been argued even once," Justice Sharma told the counsel appearing for the petitioner. Singh's lawyer assured the matter would be argued on the next date.