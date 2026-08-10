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'Pay Rs.5 Lakh To Child Sex Abuse Victim Whose Details You Broadcast': Supreme Court

Representational Image ( AP )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain TV Today Network Limited’s challenge to a Delhi High Court order that upheld Rs 5 lakh damages against it for violating the privacy of a child sexual abuse victim by airing details capable of disclosing her identity. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. During the hearing, Justice Bagchi observed that the media houses knock on the top court’s door whenever there is a hindrance to the right to freedom of speech and expression as enshrined under the Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. Bagchi queried what will the media houses do to contribute to the same, citing an example of internet shutdown. “You will say the press is being throttled,” the Judge said. “When you make a publication for which you are responsible and constitutional tort is awarded for the same. You claim that what you are involved in is not a public function. There is a difference between sovereign and public function," the judge reasoned.