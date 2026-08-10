'Pay Rs.5 Lakh To Child Sex Abuse Victim Whose Details You Broadcast': Supreme Court
It asked TV Today to treat the payment as a small voluntary donation from its side and refused to stay the Delhi High Court order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain TV Today Network Limited’s challenge to a Delhi High Court order that upheld Rs 5 lakh damages against it for violating the privacy of a child sexual abuse victim by airing details capable of disclosing her identity.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
During the hearing, Justice Bagchi observed that the media houses knock on the top court’s door whenever there is a hindrance to the right to freedom of speech and expression as enshrined under the Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. Bagchi queried what will the media houses do to contribute to the same, citing an example of internet shutdown. “You will say the press is being throttled,” the Judge said.
“When you make a publication for which you are responsible and constitutional tort is awarded for the same. You claim that what you are involved in is not a public function. There is a difference between sovereign and public function," the judge reasoned.
The bench did not entertain the broadcaster's contention that the high court erred in holding that the media performs a public function and can therefore be subjected to writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution. “There is a larger question, whether I as a press can be said to have performed a public function so that a writ can be entertained,” argued the broadcaster’s counsel. The counsel insisted that I would now be going through the rigours of Article 226.
The CJI observed, “You should rather proudly say that you perform a public duty of paramount importance; that is the guarantee and enforcement of the fundamental right of citizenry of this country. Then why should you be shy and argue otherwise only as a defence that you do not perform.”
The counsel said other media entities have already been exonerated. “This is the only thing which weighed with us: that she has pursued the case against you. The reason is when she requested, she did not want to join in the publication…you went ahead and published,” observed Justice Bagchi.
The bench told the counsel, “If you want that a prayer comes from your side, we can only say that this amount should be treated as a small voluntary donation from your side.” The counsel said he wasn't focused on the donation aspect and insisted that there is a larger issue and that floodgates will open. “It should. We encourage it.We see no ground to interfere (with the High Court order),” the bench retorted.
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