No Special Trains Without Prior Approval: Indian Railway Board
The Railway Board claimed that many special trains were operated without permission, causing delays at the originating stations and inconvenience to passengers
Published : December 26, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST
Lucknow: The Indian Railways has decided that no special train, also known as Train on Demand (TOD), will operate on any sector or route without prior permission from the Indian Railway Board (IRB).
According to an official order, the IRB prohibited the operation of trains without the consent of the railway stations along the route and the final destination station.
Neeraj Kumar Mouriya, Executive Director of Coaching-1 of the Railway Board, said many special trains were operated without permission in several locations, causing delays at the originating stations and inconvenience to passengers. “Therefore, all zonal railways have been instructed to strictly adhere to the rules and seek permission before operations,” he said.
Follow guidelines before operating TODs
The Railways stated that permission from the en-route and terminating railways will be mandatory before operating a TOD train.
“Passenger traffic will be assessed in advance during festivals, examinations, and holidays to allow for timely planning. It will also be mandatory to respond promptly to TOD-related proposals on the COIS platform,” officials said.
“Train on Demand services will generally not be operated on routes where non-interlocking or other construction work is underway. In emergencies, if there is a sudden surge in passenger traffic and limited time, only unreserved trains can be operated after obtaining permission via telephone. Reserved trains will not be operated under any circumstances without a No Objection Certificate (NOC),” they said.
New and simplified system
The Railways has also decided to implement a new and simplified system for Train on Demand services. Previously, special trains were operated under different names, which created difficulties in record-keeping and management. “Now, all existing Train on Demand approvals will automatically expire after February 28, 2026. After March 1, 2026, zonal railways will have to obtain new permission to operate special trains. Proposals must be submitted within 7 days,” the order reads.
Holi Special trains will run in March 2026, Summer Special trains from April 15 to July 15, Puja Special trains in October-November, Winter Special trains from December 15 to January 10, and Extra Rush trains will be operated during other periods of increased passenger traffic.
