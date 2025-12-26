ETV Bharat / bharat

No Special Trains Without Prior Approval: Indian Railway Board

Lucknow: The Indian Railways has decided that no special train, also known as Train on Demand (TOD), will operate on any sector or route without prior permission from the Indian Railway Board (IRB).

According to an official order, the IRB prohibited the operation of trains without the consent of the railway stations along the route and the final destination station.

Neeraj Kumar Mouriya, Executive Director of Coaching-1 of the Railway Board, said many special trains were operated without permission in several locations, causing delays at the originating stations and inconvenience to passengers. “Therefore, all zonal railways have been instructed to strictly adhere to the rules and seek permission before operations,” he said.

Follow guidelines before operating TODs

The Railways stated that permission from the en-route and terminating railways will be mandatory before operating a TOD train.