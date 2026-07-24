ETV Bharat / bharat

'No' Sir Data Used For Processing Passport Applications, Renewals: Govt Tells Parliament

New Delhi: The government on Thursday was asked whether the MEA or any agency under its administrative control has "sought, received or used data" collected during the SIR for processing passport applications or renewal. In its response, the ministry said "no".

The Ministry of External Affairs, in the Rajya Sabha, was also asked by CPI(M) MP John Brittas whether earlier Indian passports expressly carried the endorsement 'Citizen of India', thereby recording the holder's citizenship; and, if so, when and why was such endorsement 'discontinued' from Indian passports.

"The passport booklet has progressively shifted to ICAO-compliant machine-readable passport booklets and adopted standardised text as per ICAO norms. The phrase nationality has been incorporated in keeping with these norms," Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response. ICAO stands for International Civil Aviation Organization.

The MEA was also asked to clarify whether deletion from electoral roll or similar administrative action under any other statute shall not, by itself, constitute a ground to question the citizenship of an existing passport holder or refuse renewal of a passport, to which Singh said, "Passport is issued as per the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967 and rules made thereunder".

The MEA was also asked, "whether the ministry or any agency under its administrative control has sought, received or used data generated during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for processing passport applications or renewals". Singh in his written response said, "No".

The government was also asked on Thursday about the ranking of the Indian passport as reported recently, to which it said there are "certain private institutions", which publish such ratings based on parameters "unilaterally" decided by them.

The ministry was asked whether the government is aware that in the ranking given by the World Economic Forum, the Indian Passport has "declined from 74th in 2013 to 80th in 2026", and the reasons for the same.

"There are certain private institutions, which publish such ratings based on parameters unilaterally decided by them. In the absence of acceptable criteria to rank passports, there is no widely recognised ranking system for passports at the global level that can be taken as a standard," Singh said.