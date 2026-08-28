ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Shortage Of Sugar, Retail Prices Have Started Declining': Ministry Of Food, Public Distribution

New Delhi: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday assured consumers that there is no shortage of sugar in the country, saying ex-mill sugar prices have declined by around 20 percent and retail prices have started decreasing from yesterday.

To ensure that sugar reaches the market on time, the Government has decided to introduce a fortnightly sugar allocation system from September, replacing the existing monthly quota system. Under the fortnightly quota, mills will be required to sell at least 40 percent of the allocation in the first week and remaining quantity in the succeeding week.

The fortnightly system will help to closely monitor demand and supply, respond quickly to changes in market conditions, prevent artificial tightening of supplies and release additional quota whenever required to maintain adequate market availability. The flexible mechanism will ensure that sugar supply remains aligned with actual domestic demand, the Ministry stated.

The decision has been taken after a physical verification of sugar stocks revealed that in some cases sugar sold by mills at the beginning of the month was being dispatched or lifted by buyers only towards the end of the month, contributing to artificial scarcity in the market.

"Sugar mills have already been directed to ensure that sugar sold is dispatched from the mill within seven days of sale. The combination of fortnightly quota allocation and mandatory dispatch within seven days will significantly improve the movement of sugar through the supply chain," read a release issued by the Ministry.

This will ensure that sugar moves quickly from mills to dealers and ultimately to consumers, while discouraging unnecessary accumulation and stock holding. Bulk consumers have been advised not to accumulate stocks in excess of their requirements.