'No Shortage Of Sugar, Retail Prices Have Started Declining': Ministry Of Food, Public Distribution
Under proposed fortnightly sugar allocation system from September, mills will sell 40 percent allocation in first week and remaining in succeeding week, ensuring adequate availability.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday assured consumers that there is no shortage of sugar in the country, saying ex-mill sugar prices have declined by around 20 percent and retail prices have started decreasing from yesterday.
To ensure that sugar reaches the market on time, the Government has decided to introduce a fortnightly sugar allocation system from September, replacing the existing monthly quota system. Under the fortnightly quota, mills will be required to sell at least 40 percent of the allocation in the first week and remaining quantity in the succeeding week.
The fortnightly system will help to closely monitor demand and supply, respond quickly to changes in market conditions, prevent artificial tightening of supplies and release additional quota whenever required to maintain adequate market availability. The flexible mechanism will ensure that sugar supply remains aligned with actual domestic demand, the Ministry stated.
The decision has been taken after a physical verification of sugar stocks revealed that in some cases sugar sold by mills at the beginning of the month was being dispatched or lifted by buyers only towards the end of the month, contributing to artificial scarcity in the market.
"Sugar mills have already been directed to ensure that sugar sold is dispatched from the mill within seven days of sale. The combination of fortnightly quota allocation and mandatory dispatch within seven days will significantly improve the movement of sugar through the supply chain," read a release issued by the Ministry.
This will ensure that sugar moves quickly from mills to dealers and ultimately to consumers, while discouraging unnecessary accumulation and stock holding. Bulk consumers have been advised not to accumulate stocks in excess of their requirements.
According to the Ministry, sugarcane crushing for the new season will commence from October 15 and it is expected that more than 10 LMT of sugar will be produced during the month. The Government has also permitted sugar mills to sell sugar produced during October without restriction, ensuring that new-season production becomes available in the domestic market at the earliest. Sugar production is expected to be around 45 LMT in November, providing substantial additional supplies for domestic consumption.
The Government has once again assured consumers that there is no shortage of sugar in the country and that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure adequate and continuous availability of sugar at reasonable prices, particularly during the forthcoming festive season.
The Ministry said that it has been closely monitoring sugar prices, stocks and movement across the country and has taken a series of steps to ensure that the benefit of adequate availability reaches consumers. The downward trend in ex-mill and retail prices reflects that the recent spike in prices was due to hoarding and speculation though there was adequate stocks.
The Ministry said a nationwide drive for physical verification of sugar stocks revealed mills holding stocks higher than declared. The drive has established that there is no shortage of sugar in the country, it added.
"In some cases, sugar mills were also found to be resorting to short selling, meaning selling less sugar than the quantity allocated to them under the monthly quota. Such practices tend to unnecessarily constrain market supplies despite adequate physical stocks," it said.
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