No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, ATF Or Fuel Oil: Hardeep Puri Tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the country is successfully navigating the major disruption in global energy supplies following the West Asia conflict.

"India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict. Power generation for every household and for industry is fully protected," Hardeep Singh Puri said. Opposition members sloganeered and protested against Puri's remarks.

The Union Minister noted that the conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, a route that typically handles 20 per cent of the world's crude, natural gas, and LPG. Addressing the House, Puri stated that India's crude supply remains secure although 45 per cent of imports previously transited the affected route. He noted that "Non-Hormuz sourcing has risen to approximately 70 per cent of crude imports, up from 55 per cent before the conflict began".

The Minister attributed this stability to structural diversification, noting that India now sources crude from 40 countries compared to 27 in 2006-07. He assured the House that "There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil is fully assured," with refineries operating at high capacity utilisation, sometimes "exceeding 100 per cent".

Regarding natural gas, the government has implemented a prioritised allocation system under the Natural Gas Control Order issued on March 9. While a major Qatari facility declared force majeure on 30 MMSCMD of imports, domestic production continues at 90 MMSCMD.