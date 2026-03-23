Govt Assures Fuel Supply Stability, Steps Up Maritime And Evacuation Measures Amid Middle East Tensions
The government said LPG deliveries have normalised and denied rumours of reducing 14.2 kg cylinders to 10 kg.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia have taken a toll on international energy markets and supply chains, the government officials on Monday said it has come up with a multi-faceted approach aimed at maintaining access to fuel supplies, ensuring maritime safety, and protecting Indians in the affected areas.
During a briefing by relevant ministries, senior officials illustrated the government's readiness to address potential threats. The officials said athough there are visible difficulties at present, most of the current systems (especially pertaining to commercial LPG supply and delivery) are functioning adequately and will continue to be viewed closely by appropriate authorities for any signs of instability.
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Refineries) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said LPG cylinder deliveries across the country have now returned to normal, even as the government continues to closely monitor the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia. On rumours over reducing the standard 14.2 kg LPG cylinder to 10 kg, she categorically denied any such move. “These are purely speculative reports, and no comments or clarifications can be given on such rumours. People should not believe in misinformation,” she said.
Sharma further noted that around 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections have been released or activated over the last three weeks. While LPG supply continues to remain an area of concern, there is no shortage at the distributorship level. Panic booking of LPG cylinders has declined significantly, from a peak of around 8.8 million to nearly 5 million, and deliveries have stabilised across regions, she said.
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On commercial LPG, Sharma stated that nearly 50 per cent of the allocation is now under the jurisdiction of state governments and Union Territories. The Centre has requested states to focus on essential sectors when prioritising their funding allocation. Some of these sectors include restaurant/dhaba/hotel/industrial canteen/food processing/dairy/subsidised canteen facilities run by governmental and/or local authorities/community kitchen provisions for migrant workers. So far, around 20 states and Union Territories have begun allocating commercial LPG, with approximately 15,800 tonnes already lifted, she said.
Refineries at Full Capacity, Gas Supply Largely Stable
Highlighting broader energy preparedness, Sharma said India’s refineries are operating at full capacity with adequate inventories. Natural gas supply remains uninterrupted for domestic households and CNG transport, while industrial and commercial consumers are receiving about 80 per cent of their average consumption.
“All petrol pumps are functioning normally, and supply conditions have been verified on the ground,” she said, adding that procurement decisions for crude oil and gas imports are purely technical and commercial choices made by oil marketing companies.
Despite an increase in domestic production, now meeting 50–60 per cent of demand, India continues to rely significantly on imports for LPG. Officials noted that earlier nearly 90 per cent of LPG was sourced from overseas, and cargoes are still being procured from multiple global sources depending on availability.
Shift to PNG Gains Momentum
The government is simultaneously pushing for a transition from LPG to PNG to ease pressure on cylinder-based distribution. Around 1,90,000 consumers have already shifted to PNG, supported by rapid expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.
To accelerate this transition, the Centre has proposed additional LPG allocations for states that actively support PNG expansion. Letters have been sent to state governments and CGD entities to prioritise new connections and infrastructure development.
Measures to Support Vulnerable Sections
Officials said targeted interventions are being implemented to support vulnerable groups. Special emphasis has been laid on ensuring availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers and low-income households. These supplies have been handed over to state governments for prioritised distribution. In addition, kerosene allocations have been increased for around 15 states and Union Territories to supplement fuel availability where needed.
Crackdown on Hoarding and Black Marketing
To maintain supply discipline, the government has intensified enforcement against hoarding and black marketing. Control rooms have been established in 32 states and Union Territories, along with district-level monitoring committees.
“In recent days, around 37,000 raids have been conducted, over 550 FIRs registered, and more than 150 individuals arrested,” Sharma said. Oil marketing companies have also taken action against erring distributors, issuing 224 show-cause notices and suspending several licences.
The government has urged citizens to avoid panic booking and to wait for scheduled deliveries, noting that supply chains are stabilising.
Maritime Operations Remain Smooth
Providing an update on shipping and logistics, Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said India’s maritime sector remains stable despite regional tensions.
“A total of 22 Indian ships and around 600 Indian seafarers are safe, and no maritime incidents have been reported,” he said. In the last 24 hours, all 13 ships moved safely without any problems.
All ports in the country have added capacity to accommodate extra cargo. For example, the Chennai Port has created approximately 40,000 square meters of space for backup storage, while the Cochin Port has built storage that can hold about 2,500 containers. Sinha stated that there is also sufficient supply of containers for each type of cargo. However, some delays may occur at destination ports due to shipping scheduling problems, but availability within India continues to be satisfactory.
Energy Cargo and Vessel Monitoring
Officials are monitoring vessels transporting or containing essential energy supplies closely. Sinha clarified there is no shortage of containers across any cargo category. While some delays may occur at destination ports due to scheduling constraints, container availability within India remains adequate.
Energy Cargo and Vessel Monitoring
Officials are closely monitoring vessels carrying critical energy supplies. LNG shipments are being handled by Petronet LNG, while LPG vessels are chartered by companies such as BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, and Reliance Industries. “Our focus is not just on safe passage but on ensuring complete safety of vessels, cargo, and crew at all times,” Sinha said.
Diplomatic Engagement and Citizen Safety
On the diplomatic front, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged with global leaders on the evolving situation, emphasising the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and secure shipping lanes.
He acknowledged cooperation from regional partners, including Iran, in ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian nationals. “All Indian citizens in Israel are safe. One individual was reported injured, and our Embassy is closely monitoring the situation while ensuring proper care,” he said.
Large-Scale Evacuation and Flight Operations
Aseem Mahajan from the Ministry of External Affairs said the government has scaled up efforts to assist Indian nationals across West Asia. A dedicated control room remains operational, and Indian missions are providing round-the-clock support.
Since February 28, around 3.75 lakh passengers have returned to India from the region. Air traffic continues throughout UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, with alternate travel plans being organised for the remaining flights operating out of Kuwait and Bahrain due to closure of airspace.
Qatar has reopened airspace partially and continues limited flight operations. Evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran is proceeding via Armenia and Azerbaijan; to date, approximately 1,031 Indian nationals, including many students, have been evacuated from Iran. Indian students studying in Iran's major cities of Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have also been relocated to safer areas.
All ministries remain confident that the situation remains stable and that supply chains and logistics for Indian Energy, maritime logistics and evacuation methods are continuing to perform efficiently despite uncertainties in the global marketplace and that all coordination continues among all Governmental departments to promote calmness and stability to Indian citizens in the current situation.
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