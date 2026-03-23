ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Assures Fuel Supply Stability, Steps Up Maritime And Evacuation Measures Amid Middle East Tensions

New Delhi: Even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia have taken a toll on international energy markets and supply chains, the government officials on Monday said it has come up with a multi-faceted approach aimed at maintaining access to fuel supplies, ensuring maritime safety, and protecting Indians in the affected areas.

During a briefing by relevant ministries, senior officials illustrated the government's readiness to address potential threats. The officials said athough there are visible difficulties at present, most of the current systems (especially pertaining to commercial LPG supply and delivery) are functioning adequately and will continue to be viewed closely by appropriate authorities for any signs of instability.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Refineries) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said LPG cylinder deliveries across the country have now returned to normal, even as the government continues to closely monitor the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia. On rumours over reducing the standard 14.2 kg LPG cylinder to 10 kg, she categorically denied any such move. “These are purely speculative reports, and no comments or clarifications can be given on such rumours. People should not believe in misinformation,” she said.

Sharma further noted that around 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections have been released or activated over the last three weeks. While LPG supply continues to remain an area of concern, there is no shortage at the distributorship level. Panic booking of LPG cylinders has declined significantly, from a peak of around 8.8 million to nearly 5 million, and deliveries have stabilised across regions, she said.

On commercial LPG, Sharma stated that nearly 50 per cent of the allocation is now under the jurisdiction of state governments and Union Territories. The Centre has requested states to focus on essential sectors when prioritising their funding allocation. Some of these sectors include restaurant/dhaba/hotel/industrial canteen/food processing/dairy/subsidised canteen facilities run by governmental and/or local authorities/community kitchen provisions for migrant workers. So far, around 20 states and Union Territories have begun allocating commercial LPG, with approximately 15,800 tonnes already lifted, she said.



Refineries at Full Capacity, Gas Supply Largely Stable

Highlighting broader energy preparedness, Sharma said India’s refineries are operating at full capacity with adequate inventories. Natural gas supply remains uninterrupted for domestic households and CNG transport, while industrial and commercial consumers are receiving about 80 per cent of their average consumption.

“All petrol pumps are functioning normally, and supply conditions have been verified on the ground,” she said, adding that procurement decisions for crude oil and gas imports are purely technical and commercial choices made by oil marketing companies.

Despite an increase in domestic production, now meeting 50–60 per cent of demand, India continues to rely significantly on imports for LPG. Officials noted that earlier nearly 90 per cent of LPG was sourced from overseas, and cargoes are still being procured from multiple global sources depending on availability.

Shift to PNG Gains Momentum

The government is simultaneously pushing for a transition from LPG to PNG to ease pressure on cylinder-based distribution. Around 1,90,000 consumers have already shifted to PNG, supported by rapid expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

To accelerate this transition, the Centre has proposed additional LPG allocations for states that actively support PNG expansion. Letters have been sent to state governments and CGD entities to prioritise new connections and infrastructure development.



Measures to Support Vulnerable Sections

Officials said targeted interventions are being implemented to support vulnerable groups. Special emphasis has been laid on ensuring availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant workers and low-income households. These supplies have been handed over to state governments for prioritised distribution. In addition, kerosene allocations have been increased for around 15 states and Union Territories to supplement fuel availability where needed.



Crackdown on Hoarding and Black Marketing

To maintain supply discipline, the government has intensified enforcement against hoarding and black marketing. Control rooms have been established in 32 states and Union Territories, along with district-level monitoring committees.

“In recent days, around 37,000 raids have been conducted, over 550 FIRs registered, and more than 150 individuals arrested,” Sharma said. Oil marketing companies have also taken action against erring distributors, issuing 224 show-cause notices and suspending several licences.

The government has urged citizens to avoid panic booking and to wait for scheduled deliveries, noting that supply chains are stabilising.