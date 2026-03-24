ETV Bharat / bharat

No Shortage Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine, Rabies Immunoglobulin In India: Nadda

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that there is no shortage of Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) and Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) in the country as supply far exceeds domestic demand. Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the minister said there is adequate availability of RIG and ARV, along with a real-time tracking system to ensure adequate supply.

"There is no shortage of ARV and RIG in the country. We should shed this thought that there is a shortage," Nadda said, while asserting that there was no need to stop exports. He said the virus, caused mainly by animal bites, is fatal.

India has an annual installed capacity for production of about 8.17 crore vials of ARV and 1.77 crore vials of RIG annually, Nadda said. The total cases of animal bites are only 58 lakh annually, of which 47 lakh are dog bite cases, the minister said.

Hence, Nadda said there is enough supply of RIG and ARV and therefore the country has surplus stock for exports. Stating that health is a state subject, the minister said it is the responsibility of the state governments to distribute RIG and ARV within their states.

In a written reply, the minister said that the year-wise consolidated data on production of ARV and RIG is not centrally maintained as manufacturing is undertaken by multiple private and public sector entities.