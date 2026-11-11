ETV Bharat / bharat

No Shielding From Accountability, Scope of Probe Must Be Expanded: Congress on Ram Temple Donation Theft

New Delhi: Upping the ante over the Ram temple donation theft case, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that all financial records be made public, the scope of the investigation be expanded, and that every individual found guilty face action in accordance with the law.

The opposition party also asserted that accountability cannot be limited solely to the eight employees who have been arrested and that the role of every person responsible for the construction, management and handling of offerings at the temple must be investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "'Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha'. From the management of the trust and the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to the collection of donations and offerings, and their subsequent deposit into the bank, individuals affiliated with the BJP, RSS, and VHP have been in control at every stage. Therefore, they cannot evade responsibility for the theft of these offerings."

Most shockingly, as early as 2021, allegations of irregularities and misappropriation of offerings were raised by Mahipal Singh, a former accounts in-charge associated with the RSS, who had been sent to the temple by the RSS itself for 'seva' (service), Ramesh said.

He alleges that upon discovering the theft in 2021, he informed Champat Rai and Gopal Rao. However, instead of taking action against those responsible, he was the one who was removed, Ramesh pointed out.

Given this, how can it be argued that Rai and Rao were not involved in the theft over these five years, the Congress leader asked. Does this not constitute clear evidence of theft and plunder, facilitated by collusion from the top down, he further questioned.

"According to media reports, Dinanath Verma, an engineer overseeing the construction work, alleged that a 40 per cent commission was demanded for tasks related to the trust office. He claims that he played an audio recording of this demand for Champat Rai, following which he was removed from the project. Has Champat Rai been directly questioned about this?" Ramesh asked.

He said if they were already aware of these irregularities, how did Rai, Anil Mishra, and Rao end up as witnesses rather than accused persons in the chargesheet.

"Media reports indicate that the accused, Anukalp Mishra, has had ties to the Bajrang Dal and the RSS 'shakha'. On April 30, 2026, Champat Rai himself attended a 'Bhagwat Katha' event associated with him. Does this not amount to direct protection being provided to the thieves from the highest levels?" Ramesh said.

According to media reports, Subhash Srivastava, who was in charge of the staff responsible for counting donations, used to host an RSS 'shakha' at his own home, Ramesh said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has allegedly held him responsible for handing over the keys to the donation boxes to unauthorised individuals. It is also alleged that the accused, Tinnu Yadav, was Rai's driver, he said.