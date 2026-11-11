No Shielding From Accountability, Scope of Probe Must Be Expanded: Congress on Ram Temple Donation Theft
The opposition party said that the role of every person responsible for the construction, management and handling of offerings at the temple must be investigated
By PTI
Published : November 11, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Upping the ante over the Ram temple donation theft case, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that all financial records be made public, the scope of the investigation be expanded, and that every individual found guilty face action in accordance with the law.
The opposition party also asserted that accountability cannot be limited solely to the eight employees who have been arrested and that the role of every person responsible for the construction, management and handling of offerings at the temple must be investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "'Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha'. From the management of the trust and the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to the collection of donations and offerings, and their subsequent deposit into the bank, individuals affiliated with the BJP, RSS, and VHP have been in control at every stage. Therefore, they cannot evade responsibility for the theft of these offerings."
चंदा चोरी, आस्था धोखा अयोध्या के श्रीराम मंदिर में ट्रस्ट से लेकर निर्माण, चंदा, चढ़ावे की गिनती और बैंक में जमा कराने तक, हर जगह भाजपा, आरएसएस और विहिप के ही लोग बैठे थे। तो अब चढ़ावा चोरी की ज़िम्मेदारी से ये पीछे नहीं हट सकते। सबसे हैरानी की बात यह है कि 2021 में ही चढ़ावे में गड़बड़ी और हेराफेरी के आरोप स्वयं आरएसएस से जुड़े पूर्व लेखा प्रभारी महिपाल सिंह ने लगाए थे, जिन्हें खुद आरएसएस ने ही ‘सेवा’ के लिए मंदिर भेजा था। उनका आरोप है कि उन्होंने 2021 में ही चोरी पकड़कर चंपत राय और गोपाल राव को बताया था, और ज़िम्मेदार लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की बजाय उन्हें ही हटा दिया गया। ऐसे में पाँच साल तक चोरी में चंपत राय और गोपाल राव की भागीदारी कैसे नहीं है? क्या यह ऊपर से नीचे तक मिलीभगत करके चोरी और लूट का पुख़्ता प्रमाण नहीं है? मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार निर्माण कार्य देखने वाले इंजीनियर दीनानाथ वर्मा ने भी आरोप लगाया था कि ट्रस्ट ऑफिस के काम में 40 प्रतिशत कमीशन मांगा गया। उनका दावा है कि उन्होंने चंपत राय को इसकी ऑडियो सुनाई और उसके बाद उन्हें ही प्रोजेक्ट से हटा दिया गया। क्या चंपत राय से इस बारे में सीधा सवाल जवाब किया गया? जब गड़बड़ी की सूचना उन्हें पहले से थी, तो चार्जशीट में चंपत राय, अनिल मिश्रा और गोपाल राव आरोपी की जगह गवाह कैसे बन गए? मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार आरोपी अनुकल्प मिश्रा का बजरंग दल और आरएसएस शाखा से जुड़ाव रहा है। 30 अप्रैल 2026 को उनकी भागवत कथा में खुद चंपत राय पहुंचे थे। क्या यह चोरों को सीधा ऊपरी सरंक्षण नहीं है? मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार गिनती स्टाफ के प्रभारी सुभाष श्रीवास्तव अपने घर पर शाखा लगाते थे। SIT ने उन्हें दानपात्र की चाबियां अनधिकृत लोगों तक पहुंचाने का कथित रूप से ज़िम्मेदार माना है। आरोप है कि आरोपी टिन्नू यादव चंपत राय के ड्राइवर थे। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार पुजारियों की भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन निकले, चयन समिति बनी और प्रशिक्षण समिति बनी। लेकिन जिस गिनती कक्ष में करोड़ों रुपए हर हफ्ते आते थे, वहां न विज्ञापन निकला, न इंटरव्यू हुआ। जिन लोगों ने बंदरबाँट करके अपने-अपने करीबियों को वहां बैठाया, क्या उन्हें आरोपी नहीं बनाया जाना चाहिए था? 5 फरवरी 2020 को PM मोदी ने लोकसभा में खुद श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के गठन की घोषणा की थी, जिसके लिए पूरी प्रक्रिया गोपनीय ढंग से उन्होंने स्वयं की और उसके चयन मापदंड और चर्चा बारे में कोई जानकारी सार्वजनिक पटल पर नहीं है। श्रेय लेने और फोटो खिंचवाने में प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री सब आगे रहे, पर चढ़ावा चोरी पर प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री लगातार चुप क्यों हैं? मुख्यमंत्री ने उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा में कहा था कि ट्रस्ट की अपील पर सरकार ने SIT बनाई। क्या यह सही नहीं है कि पहली SIT की रिपोर्ट उसी ट्रस्ट को सौंप दी गई, जिसके पदाधिकारियों पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप थे? जब वह रिपोर्ट जनता की नज़र में संदिग्ध लोगों से साझा हो गई है तो जनता से क्यों छिपाई जा रही है? सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि सभी संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों और आरोपितों के तार भाजपा, आरएसएस और विश्व हिन्दू परिषद से ही क्यों जुड़े हुए हैं? अब जवाबदेही केवल गिरफ्तार आठ कर्मचारियों तक सीमित नहीं रह सकती। मंदिर के निर्माण, संचालन और चढ़ावे की पूरी व्यवस्था से जुड़े हर जिम्मेदार व्यक्ति की भूमिका की जांच सुप्रीम कोर्ट की निगरानी में होनी चाहिए। कांग्रेस की मांग है कि पूरे वित्तीय रिकॉर्ड सार्वजनिक किए जाएं, जांच का दायरा बढ़ाया जाए और दोषी पाए जाने वाले हर व्यक्ति पर कानून के अनुसार कार्रवाई हो। भगवान श्रीराम के नाम पर मिले दान और चढ़ावे का पूरा हिसाब देश को देना होगा। कोई पद, राजनीतिक पहुंच या संगठनात्मक संरक्षण किसी को जवाबदेही से बचा नहीं सकता।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 11, 2026
Most shockingly, as early as 2021, allegations of irregularities and misappropriation of offerings were raised by Mahipal Singh, a former accounts in-charge associated with the RSS, who had been sent to the temple by the RSS itself for 'seva' (service), Ramesh said.
He alleges that upon discovering the theft in 2021, he informed Champat Rai and Gopal Rao. However, instead of taking action against those responsible, he was the one who was removed, Ramesh pointed out.
Given this, how can it be argued that Rai and Rao were not involved in the theft over these five years, the Congress leader asked. Does this not constitute clear evidence of theft and plunder, facilitated by collusion from the top down, he further questioned.
"According to media reports, Dinanath Verma, an engineer overseeing the construction work, alleged that a 40 per cent commission was demanded for tasks related to the trust office. He claims that he played an audio recording of this demand for Champat Rai, following which he was removed from the project. Has Champat Rai been directly questioned about this?" Ramesh asked.
He said if they were already aware of these irregularities, how did Rai, Anil Mishra, and Rao end up as witnesses rather than accused persons in the chargesheet.
"Media reports indicate that the accused, Anukalp Mishra, has had ties to the Bajrang Dal and the RSS 'shakha'. On April 30, 2026, Champat Rai himself attended a 'Bhagwat Katha' event associated with him. Does this not amount to direct protection being provided to the thieves from the highest levels?" Ramesh said.
According to media reports, Subhash Srivastava, who was in charge of the staff responsible for counting donations, used to host an RSS 'shakha' at his own home, Ramesh said.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has allegedly held him responsible for handing over the keys to the donation boxes to unauthorised individuals. It is also alleged that the accused, Tinnu Yadav, was Rai's driver, he said.
"According to media reports, advertisements were issued for the recruitment of priests, and both a selection committee and a training committee were formed. However, for the counting room -- where crores of rupees arrived every week -- no advertisements were issued, nor were any interviews conducted.
"Should those who orchestrated this misappropriation to install their own associates in these positions not also have been named as accused?" Ramesh said.
Noting that on February 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said the entire process was conducted by him in a confidential manner, and no information regarding the selection criteria or the deliberations involved has ever been made public.
"While the prime minister and the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) were at the forefront when it came to taking credit and posing for photographs, why have they remained consistently silent regarding the theft of temple offerings?" he asked.
In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the chief minister stated that the government had constituted an SIT at the request of the Trust, Ramesh said.
Is it not true that the report of the initial SIT was handed over to the very same Trust whose office-bearers were facing allegations of corruption? If that report has been shared with individuals who are viewed with suspicion by the public, why is it being kept hidden from the public itself, he asked.
"The most significant question is: why are all the individuals under suspicion or accused linked to the BJP, the RSS, and the Vishva Hindu Parishad?" Ramesh said.
Asserting that accountability cannot be limited solely to the eight employees who have been arrested, the Congress leader said the role of every person responsible for the construction, management and handling of offerings at the temple must be investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
"The Congress demands that all financial records be made public, the scope of the investigation expanded, and that every individual found guilty face action in accordance with the law," Ramesh said.
A full account of the donations and offerings received in the name of Lord Ram must be provided to the nation, he said. No position, political access, or organisational patronage can shield anyone from accountability, he asserted.
Also read: